Tom Izzo shoulders blame for near upset vs. Rutgers after mass sub on Senior Night

A senior night victory for No. 8 Michigan State over Rutgers on Thursday night appeared academic. Leading by as many as 19 points during the contest, the Scarlet Knights mounted a massive comeback that saw them cut the lead to as little as two points in the final five seconds of regulation.

The Spartans pulled off the 91-87 victory in the end, but that was after Michigan State went scoreless over the last 2:54 of regulation. Leading 79-63 at the time, Rutgers went on to make its last nine field goals as the Breslin Center went quiet amid the run.

After the game, head coach Tom Izzo shouldered the blame for the late comeback. Leading by 14 points with 1:19 left in regulation, he mass subbed his reserve seniors — guards Trey Fort, Denham Wojcik and Nick Sanders. It wasn’t until Rutgers cut the lead to seven points with 44 seconds left that Izzo subbed his starters back in to finish the game.

“It’s my fault,” Izzo said. “We have a tradition here that I means a lot to me, and it’s never not going to mean a lot to me, but that was my fault. That was nobody else’s fault. No player, no official, no clock-keeper. And you know, we made some mistakes. And you know, we made some mistakes. We had a 20 point lead, but you can blame the coach for that one.”

Jeremy Fears was able to seal the game at the free throw line with a pair of makes to push the lead to four. Rutgers turned the ball over one its final possession, cementing the 91-87 victory for the Spartans. Despite the late drama, Izzo thanked the fans for coming out on a night that has always meant a lot to him.

“This is a great night for us, and the fans are staying and I appreciate that, even though the game went so long,” Izzo said. “But these players mean the world to me. When you’re fully vested, because we do have a culture, and we do have guys that care. And because of that, this is a special night.”

Michigan State finishes the season 15-2 overall on its home court. The Spartans play one more game before the end of the regular season — on the road at No. 3 Michigan for a top-10 rivalry matchup. Tip-off is set for Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET live on CBS.