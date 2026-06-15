Tom Izzo speaks out amid Michigan State president, athletic director departures: 'I'm disgusted, I'm hurt'

Michigan State is going through quite a change as a school right now. School president Kevin Guskiewicz recently announced that he is leaving for Clemson, while sitting AD J Batt has left for the same role at Kentucky.

The departure of individuals in those roles is a massive blow to Michigan State as a whole and leaves the school in uncertain times. It’s also sparked quite a response from head basketball coach Tom Izzo, who sent a message to Michigan State alums on Monday.

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“Well, I’ll be very honest with you, which I’ve always been. I can’t stand what’s going on,” Izzo said. “I’m not going to overtalk about it now, but I am in the very near future; I’ve had it. This is self-inflicted. We just lost the best president, one of the best. There’s other dominoes that get affected when things go wrong like that. Yeah, I’m very upset about it, and I’m sick of it, and I’ll go into why when I decide to say something in the near future. I’m not going to do it right now, but I think 600,000 living alums better start rallying together. If there’s ever a time that we need to rally together, it’s now. And that’s all 600,000.”

According to Bridge Michigan, Michigan State was set to double Guskiewicz’s salary amid hearing he was being courted away by other schools. Still, Guskiewicz took a significant pay cut — $2 million to $1.2 million — to go to Clemson. Guskiewicz was reportedly “frustrated by the dysfunctional board” at Michigan State.

Not long after, Michigan State lost Batt to Kentucky. This creates a huge hole in two of the biggest roles at the school and paints an uneasy future for athletics in a time when stability is crucial for schools. So Izzo is putting it back on the alums to make their voices heard.

“The alums better stand up; that’s what I’ll say,” Izzo said. “So I’m going to ask the alums to stand up, because what happened with our president is ridiculous. He said it. We know the reasons. I’m ashamed, I’m disgusted, I’m hurt. We’ll see what the Spartan Nation feels. Spartan Nation better stand up.”