Former UConn offensive lineman Ben Murawski has committed to Michigan State, via the NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos. Murawski spent four seasons with the Huskies.

In the 2025 campaign, Murawski started all 12 of UConn’s games at left tackle. He made six starts in 2024. As of this report, Murawski is the No. 6 offensive tackle in On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Player Rankings.

Ben Murawski played high school football at St. Thomas More School (CT), where he was an unranked prospect. He committed to UConn as a member of the Class of 2022.

He is the first transfer to commit to Michigan State this offseason. The Spartans are in the midst of a roster reconstruction after hiring new head coach Pat Fitzgerald. The Spartans have already lost 30 players to the transfer portal this offseason.

Several standouts are included in those losses, such as quarterback Aidan Chiles and wide receiver Nick Marsh. Nonetheless, Fitzgerald is seemingly confident about the future of the program.

“The choice of our attitude and the choice of our investment, and we will work relentlessly to make those two the cornerstones of what we stand for every single day,” Fitzgerald said. “… These beliefs have gotten me every step of the way, and they remain the heart of what this program will be here at Michigan State.

“… Michigan State has historically competed for Big Ten championships and my family, and I are grateful for the opportunity to make sure we get back to that place. We’re going to build this for long-term success, and we need everyone to buy in.”

Fitzgerald is no stranger to leading a winning program. He was the head coach at Northwestern from 2006-23. In his 17 seasons at the helm of the program, he led the Wildcats to a 110-101 mark and a 65-76 record in conference play.

Fitzgerald’s best season at Northwestern was in 2018, when the team went 8-1 in conference play and appearance in the Big Ten Championship game. In total, he logged nine winning seasons with the Wildcats. Now, he’ll look to lead MSU to similar success.

