Where the top prep QBs in Ohio are headed for college

The state of Ohio should have 20+ quarterbacks play college football on some level in this 2027 class.

Here is a look at the ones who have already committed and others who have college offers or are getting close looks.

COMMITTED

R.J. Day - Columbus St. Francis De Sales | Northwestern

Will be a four-year starter who will leave with a lot of wins and a lot of yards. Had a long-time connection with the Wildcat staff that lead him there. Not only has been productive in his seasons but played well in high-level 7-on-7 this offseason also.

Eli Stumpf - Sunbury Big Walnut | Michigan State

Identified by the Michigan State staff early as their guy in this class. Long, a really good athlete on the basketball court and has a high ceiling. Has really progressed a lot this off-season and threw it well at Spartan summer camp. Should have a big senior year.

Max Miller - Springboro | Central Michigan

The whispers around the state are that this is one of the best hidden gems in the state at any position. The Chips found one as Miller has a big arm and has made huge strides this offseason. Primed for a strong senior year.

Kaden Estep - Cincinnati Elder | Miami (Ohio)

Big junior year that saw him fill the stat sheet as both a passer and runner. Also punts. Smart, mobile and a gamer. Ran 4.66 and vertical jumped 35.6 at Elite 11.

Colin Boff - Columbus Harvest Prep | Bowling Green

Boff has been on the radar for a while. He is big, experienced, and has a powerful arm. He had a good list of options, so it was a great pickup for Eddie George and his staff to be able to keep him inside the state.

LaMarques Greenwood - Cleveland Glenville | Army

Good fit for the Black Knights as Greenwood is mobile with a 4.6 laser forty along with the arm to make all the throws. He's also smart a and a great student.

Grey Kegley - Gahanna Lincoln | Rhode Island

Physically strong 6-foot-2, 195-pound who is effective running RPO. Has a quick release and is comfortable throwing on the move as well as from the pocket. Nice grab for Rhode Island to come to Ohio and land him.

Grady Hirst - West Branch | Youngstown State

Penguins get a good one. Hirst is dual-sport athlete (basketball) with size (6-2, 195 pounds). He had 3,244 yards of total offense and 33 touchdowns in the fall. Has some power in his arm along with touch.

UNCOMMITTED

Tyce Whiteman - Sheridan

6'4, 210 pounds with a solid arm and ability to make a variety of throws. Morgan State offered in the summer and Morehead State has offered also.

Brady Maxwell - Perrysburg

Good athlete in a 6'2, 195-lb frame. Very productive last season and makes a lot of plays. UIndy and Gardner-Webb have offered.

Brogan Jones - Mentor

Has a bigger frame at 6'3, 195 pounds. Was productive, efficient and steadily improved last season in his first as starter. Wheeling has offered.

Ali Beydoun - Toledo Central Catholic

Has won a lot of games and been productive while doing it. Mobile and can make plays with his feet and throw on the move. Good student as well. Findlay offered in June.

Grant Kuhnle - Sandusky Perkins

6'4, 205 pounds and also a good basketball player. Excellent student who has some Ivy League programs looking at him. Transferred over to Perkins and should have a big year.

Owen Scalf - Cincinnati Anderson

Had a tremendous junior season with 5,638 yards of total offense. UIndy, Georgetown, Gannon have all offered.

Levi Guttman - Cincinnati Country Day

Has a big frame at 6-foot-3, 212 pounds and passed for 25 touchdowns and ran for another eight as a junior. Butler and Bentley have both offered.

Tommy Hartings - Olentangy

Great size and 6-foot-4, 210 pounds. Lefty who is accurate with some velocity behind his ball. John Carroll and Wittenberg have offered.

Brady Parker - Lima Central Catholic

6-foot-4, 210 pound and also a good basketball player. Findlay, Wittenberg and Oliver Nazarene have all offered.

Steven Fakult - Nordonia

Had a strong junior year with 3,111 yards with 33 total touchdowns and only four interceptions. Clarion, Findlay, and Walsh have offered.

Manny Patterson - Massillon Washington

Had a good season last year, completing 65-percent of his passes. Very good arm talent and athlete. Size is the biggest hurdle but schools really like him including a couple Ivys.