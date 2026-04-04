2026 Final Four: TBS' Tracy Wolfson reveals Dusty May's motivation behind sitting courtside for UConn/Illinois

Just mere hours before No. 1 seeds Michigan and Arizona collide Saturday night with a spot in the National Championship Game on the line, Michigan head coach Dusty May was seen scouting UConn and Illinois at courtside.

The decision was certainly somewhat of a surprising one, as the Wolverines are on tap to tip-off 30 minutes after the previous game wraps up. During the broadcast of the first half of UConn/Illinois, TBS’ Tracy Wolfson revealed May’s decision making behind doing some in-person pregame scouting.

“Not only are Michigan assistants here scouting, but Dusty May is as well,” Wolfson said. “It’s very rare to see a head coach do that before a game. I went over and talked to May, and he told me that with a quick turnaround, he wanted to see things live. Especially, because he’s not very familiar with UConn. He wanted a fresh perspective, and he thought it would be much better than sitting in the back and watching it on TV.”

Saturday night’s collision with Arizona will mark May’s second Final Four game as a head coach. He previously led FAU to the Final Four in 2023, where it fell to San Diego State 72-71. San Diego State guard Lamont Butler hit a game-winning jumper to send the Aztecs to the National Championship Game, where they were then throttled by UConn 76-59.

Dusty May has spent past week shooting down rumors linking him to UNC opening

Along with Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd, Dusty May has dealt with rumors linking him to the North Carolina job opening this week. May, once again, shot down these rumors on Friday.

“After last year, I decided I will never, ever respond to any job speculation,” May said, via The Field of 68. “… I’m never going to comment on any job that I don’t have. I think it’s well-documented how happy I am at Michigan.

“Obviously, my private life, my personal life, my family, their happiness is very important. So, yeah, I love it at Michigan, but you’ll never hear me comment on any other job, unless Michigan lets me go, and I’ll comment on every job.”

It was announced on Friday that Lloyd and Arizona had agreed to a five-year contract extension, closing the book on him being linked to the opening. May, however, remains one of the favorites alongside Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan, Vanderbilt head coach Mark Byington, and Texas Tech head coach Grant McCasland.