2026 March Madness: Michigan is 'most well oiled machine' in college basketball

Michigan is basically an unstoppable force at this point and now they’re one win away from a national championship. ESPN’s Jay Williams was baffled by the Wolverines’ ability to run through Arizona, a fellow No. 1 seed in the tournament.

Now, Dusty May and Michigan have UConn, which goes for their third national title in four years, on Monday night for the crown. But with what they did to Arizona, Michigan might be the runaway train that you just need to get out of the way of on the tracks.

“That was like a backyard spanking that my dad used to give me back in the day,” Williams said on SportsCenter. “That’s what that game felt like, man. And I gotta tell you something … I think we’re watching the most well oiled machine in all college basketball. When I won a championship, our average margin of victory was 10. These guys’ average margin of victory is like 20. It’s just what they did to Arizona, the best defensive team in the nation, was ridiculous. And I’m going to start with the point guard. You know, last year, guys, we watched Elliot Cadeau in the tournament, everybody went under every ball screen. Teams just dared him to shoot.

“Now, he didn’t shoot the ball extremely well last night, but he was dynamic, and he is the head of the snake. I mean, 10 assists on the evening made everybody better. (Aday) Mara, their best player was out with a hurt ankle and a hurt knee, he had two fouls in the first half … and they still had a 20 point lead. What the hell is going on? I mean, we’re watching sheer dominance with Michigan.”

May knew the physicality and aggressiveness could be the difference in the game against Arizona. UConn is battle tested, but the Wolverines might be a different animal come Monday night.

“These guys have such a — our guys, Arizona’s guys, even their young players, they have such a, I guess, extensive background playing high-level basketball games, whether it’s national team stuff or even this year, we scheduled incredibly aggressive — we had the second toughest schedule in the country behind my friend Nate at Alabama who tries to have the toughest schedule every year. We followed that model,” May said postgame.

“So we just felt like we were battle-tested. And we were concerned that playing that schedule, the stamina, the mental stamina, the physical stamina that this season can take, going through the Big Ten play. And I give our guys a lot of credit. They’ve taken a backseat when they needed to and they’ve stepped up when they’ve needed to. And it’s a group that’s very bright and they have great self-awareness.”