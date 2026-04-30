4-star 2027 safety Marcus Jones on Michigan offer: 'Excited to see what the future holds'

Haverford School (Pa.) four-star safety Marcus Jones added an offer from Michigan on Thursday.

The opportunity from the Wolverines excited the 2027 prospect.

“What stands out about Michigan is the standard they have,” Jones told Rivals. “It is an iconic school that develops players!

“I am excited to see what the future holds regarding Michigan.”

Safety is a need for the Maize and Blue in the 2027 cycle and Jones is someone Kyle Whittingham, Tyler Stockton and Michigan will be on the gas for moving forward.

Rated by Rivals as the No. 17 safety in the country and No. 195 prospect overall, Jones is also strongly considering Ole Miss and Tennessee among others.

North Carolina, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Louisville and Purdue were among the other programs to extend a scholarship in the spring.

Michigan has a Top 25 class at this point in the 2027 cycle.