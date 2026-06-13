5-star CB Joshua Dobson takes Michigan official visit

Michigan gets its shot with Cornelius (N.C.) William Amos Hough five-star cornerback Joshua Dobson this weekend.

The elite playmaker is in Ann Arbor for his official visit with the Big Ten program. The Wolverines are battling Texas A&M, Auburn and South Carolina down the stretch for one of the top uncommitted prospects left on the board in the 2027 cycle.

On Saturday evening, Dobson posted his OV photoshoot in the Maize and Blue:

5 ⭐️ CB Joshua Dobson on his Michigan official visit!



He’s the No. 6 recruit in the country. pic.twitter.com/GCOLxlqMJI — Ethan McDowell (@ethanmmcdowell) June 13, 2026

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Heading into this weekend, Rivals’ Chad Simmons reported that Kyle Whittingham’s program has emerged as a real threat in Dobson’s recruitment. U-M will hope it can bump up its stock even further with a big visit.

“Dobson visited with the new Michigan staff in the spring and ultimately moved them into his official visit itinerary replacing LSU,” Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong wrote earlier this week. “He may be just one of two prospects that take an official visit to Michigan this weekend, so Kyle Whittingham and company will be able to pour a lot of time and emphasis into this experience.”

Texas A&M has emerged as a leader throughout the spring and summer and the Aggies will be tough to beat as they stack another landmark recruiting class in College Station. It’s a new era in Ann Arbor and new-look Michigan can’t be discounted, however.

“Man, they’re definitely up there,” Dobson previously told TheWolverine about U-M. “Not a lot of people talk about them in my recruitment, which I don’t know why, but Michigan is strong.”

Dobson is the No. 11 overall prospect and No. 3 CB in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 1 recruit in North Carolina.

Michigan currently has the No. 11 class in the nation, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. The haul features 16 total commits to date.

Scouting Joshua Dobson

Rivals National Scout Cody Bellaire writes this of Dobson as a prospect:

“Technically refined corner prospect with rare top-end speed and physical build. 6-foot-1, 180-plus pounds with over a 6-foot-5 wingspan. Excellent weight distribution throughout his frame. Can run with anyone on the field. Ran 10.78 in the 100m during his sophomore track season. Explosive and fluid athlete with tremendous change of direction. Very calm footwork and patience in coverage. Does an excellent job locating the football and playing through the receiver’s hands. Needs to continue developing physicality in run support, but is extremely advanced in cover ability.”