As Michigan finalizes a five-year deal with Kyle Whittingham to become its next head coach, interim coach Biff Poggi reacted. He praised the hire and the impact it will have on the program.

Poggi became Michigan’s interim head coach following Sherrone Moore’s firing two weeks ago. He also made it clear he was interested in the full-time role and confirmed this week he interviewed for the position.

As the search went on, Poggi and Michigan were also preparing for the Citrus Bowl against Texas. Now, the Wolverines are closing in on a hire, and Poggi expressed his excitement about Whittingham’s pending arrival.

“Michigan Football is in GREAT hands under Kyle Whittingham!!!!” Poggi wrote on X Friday night. “Proven winner, true gentleman, tough nosed Michigan coach of days gone by. Great hire by Warde Manuel. The kids will love him. Exciting days ahead for Michigan. We have work to do over next five days. Texas is excellent.”

Poggi received plenty of praise for his work since Moore’s firing, which sent a shockwave across college football. ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit – whose son, Chase, plays for the Wolverines – specifically shined a light on Poggi’s efforts to help keep things together during a tumultuous time for the program.

Earlier this week, Biff Poggi confirmed he was under consideration for the full-time job. However, there were still plenty of unknowns looming.

“I’m being considered,” Poggi said. “I’ve had multiple interviews, multiple conversations. Nobody knows what’s going to happen. I don’t know what’s going to happen. I just appreciate being considered, and we’ll see what happens.”

Friday morning, news broke that Michigan was closing in on Whittingham as its next head coach. He is set to sign a five-year deal worth $8.2 million on average, ESPN’s Pete Thamel and Dan Wetzel reported.

Whittingham announced his plans to step down as Utah coach earlier this month, but the intention was to coach in the bowl game. However, Thamel reported earlier Friday night that might not be the case anymore.

“Whittingham made it clear this week he still wanted to coach,” Thamel said during the Rate Bowl between Minnesota and New Mexico. “He joked he was in the transfer portal, and he has found a transfer to Michigan. What happens next is going to be fascinating. Whittingham was slated to coach in the Las Vegas Bowl in the upcoming days against Nebraska. That appears unlikely at this point as the need to help Michigan secure its roster looms as he’s accepting this new job.

“Look for Whittingham to head to Orlando as soon as possible, where Michigan is playing Texas in its bowl game, and for him to start the job of keeping that Michigan roster together and succeeding Sherrone Moore as Michigan’s next head coach.”