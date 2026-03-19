Bishop Gorman WR Gavin Honore praises Michigan visit: 'I liked it there a lot, I'll be back for an official'

Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman wide out Gavin Honore took his long awaited visit to Michigan earlier in the week and the Wolverines made a strong impression.

Honore was an early commitment to Georgia but backed off back in February to open up his recruitment. Almost immediately, Michigan jumped to the forefront and Honore was able to spend the last two days in Ann Arbor.

“It was a great visit, I liked it there a lot,” Honore said. “My favorite part was spending time with coach (Micah) Simon (WR coach) and learning more about the offense and how its run.

“I was with coach Simon most of the visit and I felt like we really connected well. He was breaking things down for me, what my role would be in the offense and said they want to get the ball in the hands of their playmakers as much as possible and he feels I could be that guy for them.”

Honore had high praise for head coach Kyle Whittingham as well.

“He’s a very competitive guy and a winner,” Honore said. “I feel like that’s why the program at Michigan is going to be great, because of coach Whitt.

“I had a chance to watch practice and see Bryce Underwood throw and I thought he looked really good, as good as advertised. I’m excited about Michigan and will definitely be back for an official visit, I just need to settle on a date.”

Vanderbilt, Kentucky and Arizona State are a few other schools mentioned by Honore as potential visit options.

Honore made the move to Gorman in the off-season after playing his first three years at Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei.

He projects as an ideal slot receiver who flashes initial burst off the line and the long speed to get vertical. He ran track for the first time last spring and clocked several sub 11.0-100-meter times with a personal best 10.86.

He’s one of the elite route runners in the region and gets a ton of separation at the top if his routes. He explodes getting in and out of his breaks and is very good after the catch as well.