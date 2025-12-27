After announcing Kyle Whittingham as its next head coach, Michigan continues to draw strong reactions. ESPN analyst Booger McFarland was the latest, and he sees a fit between Whittingham and Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood.

Whittingham is heading to Orlando to get to work with the Michigan program and hold his introductory press conference on Sunday. One of his first orders of business will be keeping the roster together – which starts with Underwood, the crown jewel from the 2025 recruiting cycle.

In Whittingham, McFarland argued Michigan made the best possible hire. But specifically with Underwood, the offense could help showcase his dual-threat ability. On3’s Pete Nakos reported Utah offensive coordinator Jason Beck is a name to watch for the same role.

“When Michigan fired Sherrone Moore, everyone said it’s the worst time ever,” McFarland said on ABC at halftime of Saturday’s Pinstripe Bowl. “Now, you fast-forward, they couldn’t have made a better hire than Kyle Whittingham. Let’s look at the fit. Whittingham likes to run the football. He’s physical. They want to control the line of scrimmage. That’s what they did at Utah. That’s what Michigan wants to do. You’ve got do it in the Big Ten, especially when the weather gets bad in Ann Arbor.

“Also, think about this. When he chose his quarterback at Utah, he chose Devon Dampier – dual-threat quarterback. He’s got a better version of that in Michigan with Bryce Underwood. Now, he’s got to work to keep him because we all know the transfer portal is going to open up in a week or so. If he can keep Bryce Underwood there in Michigan, the fact he’s bringing that style of offense with this quarterback, I think it’s a perfect fit if you’re Michigan.

Underwood’s flip to Michigan was a seminal moment for the program. He arrived as the nation’s No. 1 player, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, and showed flashes through his freshman season. Underwood threw for 2,229 yards and nine touchdowns while adding 323 rush yards and five touchdowns in the ground game.

Booger McFarland: Michigan ‘did a really good job’

Considering the events of the last two weeks following Sherrone Moore’s firing for cause after an investigation, Booger McFarland praised Michigan’s efforts to land Kyle Whittingham. He sees the hire as an upgrade, and it’s now on to roster building and retention.

“All things considered, you’ve got to give Warde Manuel and the hierarchy at Michigan a lot of credit because we all thought this was going to be a disastrous situation,” McFarland said. “But in the end, I think Michigan gets an upgraded coach, and that’s no disrespect to Sherrone Moore because I thought Sherrone Moore did a good job based on where he was.

“But Kyle Whittingham is a very good coach. I think Michigan upgraded and you’ve got to give them a shoutout. They did a really good job.”