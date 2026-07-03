Bryce Underwood ready to prove he's 'the best player to ever come out of Michigan' in 2026

Bryce Underwood has never lacked confidence. The former five-star quarterback entered Michigan with sky-high expectations as one of the most highly touted recruits in recent memory.

Now, heading into his sophomore season, he’s embracing those expectations more than ever. During his youth football camp in Saline on June 20, Underwood made it clear that his goals stretch far beyond simply leading the Wolverines back into contention.

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He wants to cement himself among the greatest players Michigan has ever produced. If the offseason buzz surrounding the Wolverines is any indication, the program believes Underwood has the talent to make that lofty ambition a reality.

Speaking with Brandon Carr of All About Ann Arbor, Underwood explained what’s motivating him entering the 2026 season: “I want to prove to myself that I am what I think I am,” Underwood said.

When asked to elaborate, Underwood didn’t shy away from setting an enormous standard: “I feel like I’m the best player ever to come out of Michigan,” Underwood added. “Because I worked for it.”

The confidence shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. Underwood has been viewed as one of the nation’s elite quarterback prospects for years, and after gaining valuable experience as a true freshman, he now enters 2026 as the unquestioned face of Michigan’s offense under new head coach Kyle Whittingham.

Rather than focusing on simply working harder this offseason, Underwood believes he’s become more efficient in his preparation: “I’m working smarter than I was last year,” the Wolverines quarterback explained.

Michigan is certainly counting on that growth. Whittingham recently praised his young quarterback while discussing what he hopes to see from Underwood entering Year 2.

“It’s important we get him playing to his potential,” Whittingham said. “And he’s got a ton of it, I can tell you that right now. His toolbox is absolutely incredible with his size and strength and speed. We’ve got to make sure we get him dialed in.”

The veteran coach also highlighted another area where Underwood has impressed since taking over the program: “He’s a great leader, I can tell you that,” Whittingham added. “He’s the guy that’s the hardest worker in the weight room. He’s always setting the bar and making everyone live up to that expectation.”

Alas, Underwood showed flashes of his enormous potential throughout the 2025 season despite experiencing the typical ups and downs of a freshman quarterback.

He appeared in all 13 games, throwing for 2,428 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions while completing just over 60% of his passes. His athleticism also proved to be a weapon, as he rushed for 392 yards and six touchdowns.

Those numbers provided a solid foundation, but expectations have only grown entering 2026. With another offseason of development and a full year of experience under his belt, Underwood is expected to take a significant leap as Michigan looks to return to the top of the Big Ten.

All told, Wolverines will open the season Sept. 5 against Western Michigan before welcoming Oklahoma to the Big House the following week in one of the marquee nonconference matchups of the year. After falling to the Sooners in Norman last season, Michigan will be looking for revenge.

If Underwood’s offseason mindset is any indication, he plans on making sure that rematch is remembered as another step toward proving exactly who he believes he is.

— On3’s Griffin McVeigh contributed to this article.