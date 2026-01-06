One of the biggest questions for new Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham has been answered. Quarterback Bryce Underwood is returning to the Wolverines in 2026, per On3’s Pete Nakos.

Underwood showed flashes of his potential through his first year at UM, earning the starting job during preseason practice. He completed 61.1% of his passes for 2,229 yards and nine touchdowns, to six interceptions. He also ran for 323 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

One of Underwood’s biggest games of his freshman year came in October as Michigan took down Washington. He completed 21 of 27 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns as he went up against another top young Big Ten quarterback in the Huskies’ Demond Williams. UM won that game, 24-7.

Michigan announced Whittingham’s hire Dec. 26, days before taking on Texas in the Citrus Bowl. Speaking with reporters Dec. 27, Underwood expressed excitement to meet the new coach and learn more about him.

“Very excited to figure out what kind of guy he is,” Underwood said, via Wolverines Wire. “I don’t really know too much about him. I’m just excited to figure out what kind of guy he is.”

Retaining Underwood was sure to be a priority for Whittingham as he took over the Michigan program. The Belleville (Mich.) product was a Five Star Plus+ prospect and the No. 1 overall player from the 2025 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. His flip from LSU was a seminal moment for the Wolverines’ program.

Underwood was also one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in college football this past season, On3’s Pete Nakos previously reported, as part of a multi-year deal with the Wolverines. The deal does not include a buyout, On3 reported Dec. 11.

Booger McFarland: Kyle Whittingham ‘perfect fit’ for Bryce Underwood

After news broke of Kyle Whittingham’s hire, ESPN analyst Booger McFarland said he saw a strong fit with Bryce Underwood considering Utah’s success with Devon Dampier. On3’s Pete Nakos also reported Utes offensive coordinator Jason Beck would be a name to watch for the same role.

“Think about this. When he chose his quarterback at Utah, he chose Devon Dampier – dual-threat quarterback,” McFarland said Dec. 27. “He’s got a better version of that in Michigan with Bryce Underwood.

“Now, he’s got to work to keep him because we all know the transfer portal is going to open up in a week or so. If he can keep Bryce Underwood there in Michigan, the fact he’s bringing that style of offense with this quarterback, I think it’s a perfect fit if you’re Michigan.”