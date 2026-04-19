Head coach Dusty May is not slowing down after winning a national championship. Michigan got right to work in the NCAA transfer portal, looking to build a squad capable of cutting down the nets once again.

Now, the Wolverines are bringing in a top center for a visit. Cincinnati transfer Moustapha Thiam will be in Ann Arbor on Sunday, On3’s Joe Tipton has learned. Thiam is considered the No. 13 overall player to enter this cycle, per the On3 Industry Transfer Rankings. A massive development for Michigan, looking to add a highly sought-after guy.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

On Friday, Tipton provided some intel on what has been going on inside Thiam’s recruitment. Plenty of schools are currently considered to be in the running. You can get the full scoop here.