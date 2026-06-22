Colin Cowherd calls Dusty May 'too big' for college basketball, praises move to NBA

Dusty May is off to the Dallas Mavericks after just two years with Michigan. Colin Cowherd is of the mind that May was “too big” for college basketball.

Well, his “basketball curiosity” to be exact. May has been successful for nearly the last 10 years, coaching Florida Atlantic and Michigan. He won a national title this past season and even led the Owls to the Final Four prior to his arrival in Ann Arbor.

But now, the NBA is here for May. He gets to coach a potential league superstar in Cooper Flagg and resurrect a Dallas team that’s only two years removed from the NBA Finals.

“Dusty May, the excellent coach that just led Michigan to the national championship, has decided to take the Dallas Mavericks job. Jason Kidd’s out. He goes in. Now they have a new front office. They have a sensational player. I think the two faces of the NBA going forward are Wemby one and Cooper Flagg number two,” Cowherd said on The Herd. “Dusty May went to Michigan; they were a mess, eight wins when he arrived. First year 27 (wins). He feels very Brad Stevens to me, which I think his basketball curiosity is just too big for college basketball. Brad Stevens felt like that.

“He was just too smart, too aspirational, coached in the NBA; by the way, Brad Stevens got rid of Kyrie Irving, that wore him out. Dusty May, now that’s his problem. I don’t think Kyrie Irving is long for the Mavericks, but it’s interesting. We’ve talked about this: college basketball now, because of the NIL is older. That Michigan team had three frontline guys all going to get picked in the top 15, so it had a very old college, young NBA feel to it. And I think Michigan’s a great job. I think the Big 10 as a conference is rolling and will continue to do so because of revenue advantages, but this move feels right.”

May’s biggest draw to the job was reportedly Flagg. When you’re a No. 1 overall pick and considered a generational prospect, that certainly helps the job attraction. With another high pick in the NBA Draft, it seems like Dallas can quickly rebuild with May at the helm.

“The question is Dusty May, we always talk about this in college football when a Jim Harbaugh goes to the NFL, why did he go? Justin Herbert. Dusty May? Cooper Flagg,” Cowherd said. “But there is an inherent advantage for a couple of years in drafting for a Harbaugh at Dusty May, so they’ve got three picks, two in the first round, one early, then a second round pick. I would not be surprised if Dusty May and the new front office work some magic draft night.

“I’m interested to see this because this team has redundancy in the front court, and Klay and Kyrie are old … There’s some really interesting guards here (in the draft). And again, Cooper Flagg does everything well. He’s not really a play initiator; he needs that, and Clay and Kyrie are not going to be the answer long term.”