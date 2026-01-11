Colorado State transfer quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi has committed to play for Michigan in 2026, On3’s Hayes Fawcett confirmed. He played the past four seasons with the Rams and started 28 career games.

Fowler-Nicolosi spent the past four seasons at Colorado State, including as the starter for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. He also started the first three games of this season before being benched.

The QB ends his career with the Rams with 6,938 yards passing and 38 touchdowns to 29 interceptions. He’ll have at least one more season of eligibility to use.

