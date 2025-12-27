Michigan’s two-week coaching search came to an end Friday as the Wolverines announced Kyle Whittingham would take the role. The reactions are starting to pour in, and UM legend Desmond Howard also spoke about the hire.

Howard has spoken with Whittingham multiple times on ESPN’s College GameDay. The show most recently went to Utah this past year, and Whittingham was part of the festivities ahead of the Utes’ game against Cincinnati.

In a statement Friday night, Howard had high praise for Whittingham and what he can do at Michigan. He also said the Wolverines landed perhaps the top coach in the cycle.

“I want to congratulate the University of Michigan leadership, especially Warde Manuel, for navigating a challenging process and coming away with what I truly believe is the best hire of this coaching cycle,” Howard said. “I’m extremely excited about Coach Whittingham leading Michigan. If you had asked me prior to this to name my favorite head coaches in the sport, his name would’ve been one of the very first I mentioned. He’s exactly what Michigan needs right now.

“Coach Whittingham commands immense admiration across college football, from the media to fellow coaches, and anytime his name comes up among my peers, the sentiment is unanimous: respect. He’s your favorite coach’s favorite coach, and that says everything.”

Whittingham is signing a five-year deal at Michigan, and ESPN reported his salary is at $8.2 million on average. He also will not coach Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl next week. Instead, the expectation is he will head to Orlando to meet with Michigan ahead of the Citrus Bowl.

Kyle Whittingham ‘honored’ to take over at Michigan

Kyle Whittingham replaced Urban Meyer as Utah head coach in 2005 and amassed a 177-88 overall record at the helm – the most wins in Utes history. He initially joined the program in 1994, starting out as defensive line coach ad becoming the Utes’ defensive coordinator in 1995. When Meyer left for Florida in 2005, Whittingham took over as head coach.

Although he announced he’d step down as Utah coach, Whittingham made it clear he wasn’t necessarily done coaching. Now, he’ll prepare to head to Ann Arbor and take over a Michigan team which underwent a major shakeup this month when Sherrone Moore was fired for cause Dec. 10.

“We are honored to lead the outstanding student-athletes, coaches, and staff who represent Michigan Football each day,” Whittingham said in a statement. “Michigan is synonymous with tradition and excellence – both on the field and beyond – and our entire program is committed to upholding those values while striving for greatness together.

“My family and I are thrilled to join the University of Michigan community, and we look forward to helping our players grow, develop, and reach their highest potential – on the gridiron, in the classroom, and as leaders. It’s a privilege to be part of something that inspires pride in every Wolverine fan. Go Blue!”