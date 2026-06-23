Dusty May addresses departure from Michigan to Dallas Mavericks: 'This wasn't an easy decision'

After the Dallas Mavericks announced him as their next head coach, Dusty May released a statement addressing his departure from Michigan. May led the Wolverines to a national championship in 2025-26.

May spent two years at UM and put together a dominant stretch during that time. He amassed a 64-13 overall record after arriving from Florida Atlantic, including a 37-3 record during the 2025-26 season. Of course, the year ended by cutting down the nets in Indianapolis after winning the program’s second-ever national title.

In his statement Tuesday, May thanked the Michigan faithful for embracing him and his family during their two years in Ann Arbor. He also made it clear it was a tough call to leave the program and head to the NBA.

Dusty May has released a statement.



"This wasn’t an easy decision. An opportunity came along that was right for my family and something I felt I needed to pursue, but that doesn’t change how much these last two years have meant to us."https://t.co/Kfq5IRRj0c pic.twitter.com/ZPI1kMCARl — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) June 23, 2026

“This wasn’t an easy decision,” May wrote, in part. “An opportunity came along that was right for my family and something I felt I needed to pursue, but that doesn’t change how much these last two years have meant to us. Ann Arbor became home and we’ll always be grateful for the relationships and memories that came from our time here.

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“Thank you for trusting us, believing in us and making these last two years so much fun. It was an honor to coach at Michigan and wear the Block M. We’ll always be grateful.”

Dusty May is the first sitting college coach to leave for the NBA since 2019, when John Beilein left Michigan to take over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Following the news, the Wolverines named top assistant Mike Boynton as interim head coach. Michigan AD Warde Manuel confirmed that decision in a statement Tuesday.

“With summer workouts starting this week, Mike Boynton has been appointed head coach in an interim capacity,” Manuel said. “Mike has been an invaluable member of our staff and a respected leader throughout his career. He knows what Michigan Basketball represents and has earned the trust and respect of our student-athletes and everyone in our program. His experience, character and commitment to our values make him the right person to guide the team during this transition.

“Michigan Basketball’s tradition is as strong as ever, and our future remains bright. We will move forward with confidence, pride, and an unwavering commitment to the championship standard that defines this program.”