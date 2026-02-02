Dusty May calls out 'very dangerous' plays by Michigan State: 'They're not isolated incidents'

Michigan head coach Dusty May didn’t mince words Monday when asked about the physicality of his team’s rivalry win over the Michigan State Spartans. He pushed back strongly on the idea that his concerns were exaggerated or limited to a single moment over their showdown this past weekend..

While Michigan earned an 83-71 road victory at Michigan State, much of the postgame discussion has centered on several sequences involving Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. and his teammates. Fears Jr. scored 31 points and dished out six assists, but there’s multiple clips circulating online that appear to show Fears making questionable contact with Michigan players away from the ball that went unwhistled.

When asked about one such sequence during his Monday press conference where it appeared Fears Jr. tripped Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg, May made it clear he believed the concern was justified: “Appeared? It wasn’t an illusion, right?” May said.

“I think there were several plays that were very dangerous. I’m incredibly proud of our guys for the responses they had to those situations. Their self-control, their restraint, their impulse control. I’ll leave it at that. But they’re not isolated incidents.”

More on Dusty May, Michigan’s victory over Michigan State

Alas, the clip in question shows Fears driving the lane before kicking the ball to the corner for a Jaxon Kohler three-point attempt. Lendeborg rotated from the low block to close out. That’s when Fears appeared to extend his right leg in a tripping motion. Elsewhere, Fears appeared to grab the leg of Michigan guard LJ Cason, causing him to fall backward. No fouls were called on either play.

May acknowledged that rivalry games often carry extra emotion. He remembered past incidents between the programs. However, he suggested this went beyond standard chippiness. Michigan’s staff has not contacted Michigan State’s coaches regarding the plays in the time since.

Beyond the controversy, May emphasized what the win represented for his team. He said Michigan proved it can succeed in physical, half-court battles, a hurdle that plagued last season’s squad once Big Ten play intensified.

“I think we proved that we can still win in different ways,” May added positively. “You’re challenged for every inch of the court, every step. Last year’s team didn’t respond well when the Big Ten got into this part of the season. We addressed that through recruiting, and our guys stepped up and made plays.”

For May, the takeaway was twofold. He has pride in his players’ composure, and lingering concern that what unfolded Saturday shouldn’t be brushed aside as a one-off from the Spartans. It should be extra juicy the next time these two programs face off on Sun. Mar. 8 in Ann Arbor.