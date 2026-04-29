Dusty May extension: Michigan head coach provides latest on unsigned contract

Shortly after Michigan cut down the nets in Indianapolis, news broke of an extension for Dusty May. The head coach was not going to leave Ann Arbor, as other prevalent college jobs were open at the time. But to this point, the contract has not been signed by May.

Even so, there is nothing for fans to worry about. May provided the latest on where things stand when speaking with Front Office Sports.

“We’ve agreed to the broad terms,” May said. “We announced it at the Michigan State game last year and I’m signing it in July. Just because there’s I’s to dot and T’s to cross. To me, it’s a formality. And when I told them I wasn’t even going to entertain another college job, in my mind, that was essentially signing a contract and we would get the details worked out based on both parties agreeing to the deal.”

Details of the extension have not yet been released. Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel announced the deal during the national championship parade earlier in April. To no surprise, fans in attendance were thrilled with the news. Michigan feels as if they have one of college basketball’s top head coaches. Recent results, even outside the NCAA Tournament run, suggest as such.

May is 64-13 during his two seasons with the Wolverines. Michigan won the Big Ten Tournament during the 2023-2024 season and eventually advanced to the Sweet Sixteen. As we found out, that was just the beginning.

Some big moves were made in the NCAA transfer portal last offseason. None more impactful than signing Yaxel Lendeborg from UAB. Michigan had to fight more than just top programs for his services, though. Lendeborg seriously considered leaving college in favor of the 2025 NBA Draft. His decision to play at Michigan not only helped the team but saw some incredible individual honors — Consensus First-Team All-American, Big Ten Player of the Year — came through as well.

Michigan went on to win 37 of its 40 games played. Wisconsin and Duke beat them during the regular season, while Purdue won the Big Ten Tournament title game. Every other game resulted in a Wolverines win, and normally in blowout fashion.

Now, the focus for May is on the future — with or without a signed contract. Michigan once again dipped into the transfer portal with three additions. You can expect to see Michigan ranked quite high when next season’s preseason AP poll is released.