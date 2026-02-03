Dusty May on Michigan win over Michigan State: 'That one just felt different'

Michigan head coach Dusty May didn’t try to hide the emotion behind his team’s latest rivalry victory. After the Wolverines earned an 83-71 road win over Michigan State, May acknowledged Monday that the result carried added weight.

Not just because of the opponent, but because of what it represented for the program’s growth: “That one just felt different,” May said during his press conference. “Obviously, we were disappointed in the way we performed last year. We learned a lot from those games.”

Michigan entered the weekend at 19-1 and left East Lansing with their 20th win, continuing a season that has exceeded many external expectations. For May, the difference between last year’s group and this one starts with endurance and mentality.

“We learned we can’t make it more than 40 minutes of good basketball,” May said. “There has to be poise, composure and stamina — guys ready to go the distance and fight all the way to the end.”

Moreover, May was even more blunt when discussing last season’s shortcomings, particularly in the physical and mental demands of Big Ten play: “Our personnel last year, we didn’t have enough dog to win the league,” he added. “We had some, and I loved our guys, but we just didn’t have enough. So we addressed that in recruiting.”

Rather than hoping internal improvement alone would close the gap, May said the staff was intentional about fixing what needed to be fixed. Whether through added experience, roster changes or a stronger internal culture.

That culture has been tested publicly, especially in the NIL era, where Michigan’s roster construction has drawn criticism from outside voices. May pushed back strongly on the idea that this group is simply transactional.

“I know people outside will call guys derogatory names — mercenaries and what not,” May elaborated. “But we have a group of guys that want to play with each other. They appreciate Michigan. They sacrificed a great deal of money to do what they’re doing together.”

Continuing, May emphasized that this year’s success isn’t accidental. The Wolverines expected to win, and they believe their roster has real substance, not just talent: “We like our team a lot,” May said. “We think there’s great substance.”

Alas, Michigan still has plenty of season left, but at the midway point, May is comfortable with where his team stands, and proud of how it earned one of its most meaningful wins so far: “We have a long way to go,” May proclaimed. “But we’re very, very happy to be in position to compete.”