Michigan coach Dusty May is staying put, according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel. The news comes amid reported interest from North Carolina in the red-hot college basketball coach.

Thamel reports that May has “informed Michigan officials that he’s not pursuing any college basketball jobs.” He had been a target for the Tar Heels, but things never really materialized due to Michigan’s deep run in the Big Dance.

Michigan is set to play UConn for the national championship on Monday night. Dusty May has been a huge part of the run, assembling one of the best rosters in the sport.

Still, there’s been the looming backdrop of the North Carolina job remaining open. May addressed it on Friday, but Thamel’s report on Sunday afternoon is considerably more definitive.

“After last year, I decided that I’ll never, ever respond to any job speculation,” Dusty May said Friday. “I made the comment that I was flattered about a certain job opening because of my background. That was misconstrued. And so I just decided that I’m never going to comment on any job that I don’t have.

“I think it’s well-documented how happy I am at Michigan. Obviously, my private life, my personal life, my family, their happiness is very important. So yeah, I love it at Michigan, but I’ll never, you’ll never hear me comment on any other job unless Michigan lets me go — and then I’ll comment on every job.”

The latest on Yaxel Lendeborg

Dusty May got quite the scare on Saturday night when his top player went down with an injury and had to head to the locker room early. Luckily, the worst appears to have been avoided.

Yaxel Lendeborg should be good to go on Monday night for Michigan against UConn in the national championship. Wolverines’ trainer Chris Williams told ESPN Lendeborg’s knee looks “very clean structurally, all the ligaments are very strong.”

As far as whether or not Lendeborg will play, Williams was “very optimistic.” Michigan beat Arizona in the Final Four 91-73 with Lendeborg logging 15 minutes and putting up 11 points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal.

“Williams called Lendeborg’s ankle sprain ‘low grade’ with minimal swelling,” ESPN’s Pete Thamel wrote. “Williams said he stayed in Lendeborg’s room until 4:30 after the Arizona game treating both his knee and ankle. ‘He’s still tender and walking around a little bit gingerly, but good,’ Williams said. ‘I’m very optimistic.’ After Dusty May joked that Lendeborg played in the second half like a 38-year old at the YMCA, Williams said he’s aiming for a younger and more agile version. ‘Hopefully 18,’ he said of the age aim.

“Williams laid out the next 30 hours or so until tip-off: ‘It should be a lot of treatment still. I’m going to be in his room a lot. He’s going to be in my room a lot. So we’ll be doing treatment around the clock and just trying to manage his pain the best as we can.’”

In Michigan’s two games prior to Saturday, Lendeborg averaged 25 points, 9.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists, while shooting 58% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc for Dusty May and his squad. Following Michigan’s win Saturday, Lendeborg confirmed he expects to play against UConn for the national title.

“It’s a weird feeling to have the pain that I’m at right now,” Lendeborg said. “I’ve never experienced it before. Coach said, at worst, an MCL sprain. “And then obviously, I rolled my ankle. So, just that. I’m going to push through. There’s no way I’m missing the game Monday night, no matter what goes on. I’m playing unless I can’t walk at all.”

On3’s Nick Kosko also contributed to this report.