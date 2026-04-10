Elliot Cadeau has agreed to a deal that paves the way for him to return to Michigan in 2026-27, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported. He was the Final Four Most Outstanding Player after leading the Wolverines to a title.

Cadeau was a centerpiece for Michigan this year while leading the program to its first national championship since 1989. He averaged 10.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists while shooting 37.6% from three-point territory.

The 2025-26 season was Cadeau’s first in Ann Arbor after arriving from North Carolina. As a sophomore at UNC in 2024-25, he averaged 9.4 points and 6.2 assists across 37 starts for the Tar Heels. Now, he is locked in for his senior year at Michigan.

Cadeau took over during Monday’s national title win over UConn, putting up 19 points while adding three rebounds, two assists and two steals. That performance helped him the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player award, and he reflected on his journey to not only winning the individual award, but also helping Michigan bring home the championship.

“It means the world to me,” Cadeau said in the postgame press conference. “I’m just so proud of myself, where I came from. Last year I was really down on myself, a lot of people doubted me. And I’m just so proud of myself for me to be able to say I was the Most Outstanding Player and win a National Championship at the same time.”

Michigan head coach Dusty May also remembered seeing Cadeau on the high school recruiting trail. But after he entered the portal, May called North Carolina assistant Sean May, whom he coached on the AAU circuit. That proved to be a key conversation as Sean May had high praise for Cadeau, and Dusty May wound up finding his point guard.

“I called Sean, and he gave me all the intel and everything on the background,” May said. “I just said, ‘Let me ask you one question. Would 17, 18-year-old Sean May – who was a McDonald’s All-American, NBA player – would he want to play with Elliot Cadeau?’ He said, ‘Expletive yeah, absolutely. Let’s go.’ And I said that’s all I need to know because Sean is one of the smartest, best players I’ve ever been around. So I value his opinion that much.

“That was a stamp on the intangibles and whether I thought we could win this with him because on film, it was there. He’s a savant, he’s brilliant. He’s made us better coaches, and hopefully, we’ve helped him become a better player.”