ESPN analyst says Yaxel Lendeborg can 'impact' Golden State Warriors right away

ESPN’s Sean Farnham is a massive fan of Yaxel Lendeborg being selected by the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night. Golden State used the No. 11 overall pick to select the Michigan big man.

If the Warriors have any hope of extending the timeline of the core of Steph Curry and Draymond Green, Lendeborg fits well into the roster. Not to mention the team also has Jimmy Butler, so at full strength, this isn’t a pushover team in the Western Conference.

So when asked on Get Up what pick stood out in the first round, Farnham immediately went to Lendeborg. He was one of three Wolverines in the span of four picks in the first round.

“The pick of Yaxel Lendeborg going to the Warriors,” Farnham said. “Steve Kerr has shown over the course of his career he doesn’t play a lot of younger players, and if they believe that this window is even remotely still open for Steph Curry and Draymond Green, you need to have somebody that can come in and impact the game right away.

“At 24 years of age, you’re talking about a guy that has the size of a wing with the length of a center, he can defend multiple positions, he’s versatile, he’s skilled with the ball in his hands. I love this pick for the Warriors, for the window that they’re in.”

Lendeborg was a beast in all 40 games last year, helping the Wolverines win a national title. He averaged 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and shot 51.5% from the floor and 37.2% from three-point range.

Lendeborg will now get ready to sign his first NBA contract. The four-year deal is set to be worth $28.1 million, according to Spotrac.

Still, one has to like the tape on Lendeborg, especially if he’s given time to develop in a pro system. Granted, he’s older than most of the other top players in the draft class, but the well-traveled forward has gotten better at every stop.

“His journey is one of the most unique in the history of our sport,” former Michigan head coach and new Dallas Mavericks coach Dusty May told Craig Melvin on TODAY April 7. “It’s been special coaching him because he had no idea what he was capable of or how good he is. It all just happened in such a short period of time for him that you couldn’t predict this.”