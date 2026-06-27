ESPN: Kyler Murray likely to 'eventually win' Vikings QB job over J.J. McCarthy

Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy have one of the most interesting quarterback battles in the NFL. The Minnesota Vikings better get this one right considering what happened during the 2025 season.

Many believe this is Murray’s job to lose now, despite McCarthy being the Vikings’ first round selection at No. 10 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. But Murray, the No. 1 overall pick from 2019 and a Heisman winner, won’t back down without a fight.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, McCarthy has impressed to this point ahead of training camp. But Murray is the leader in the clubhouse.

“This one’s interesting, because Kevin O’Connell, the head coach, is really making this 50-50 between Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy,” Fowler said on SportsCenter. “That was the case in the spring, early in training camp. Let these two battle it out. Now, most people around the league I’ve spoken to believe that Kyler Murray will eventually win this job.

“He was brought in, he’s the veteran former Pro Bowler, has the pedigree, but J.J. McCarthy has made improvements, especially with his speeds, throwing the ball at different angles and platforms. They’ve been happy with that.”

The Vikings finished 9-8 last year with a combination of QBs that included McCarthy and Carson Wentz, whom they brought back in free agency this offseason, in 2025.

“We’ve played three guys in one year,” O’Connell said. “We’ve played four in another. We just feel like having the ability to get quality quarterback play throughout the circumstances we do not control throughout the season gives our team pretty historic data that says if we get quarterback play to a certain line, we win a lot of football games. So we wanted to ensure we are able to do that, but also make it a very, very competitive room and that’s regardless of who’s taking reps with what group.”

McCarthy isn’t a lost cause. The guy was productive at Michigan and helped win a national championship. But his small sample size over two years, plus injuries, is concerning.

“People I’ve talked to who are close to this situation insist that the Vikings haven’t given up on McCarthy — that part of their hope is bringing in Murray sends some sort of shock to McCarthy’s system and gets him refocused on whatever they think he got away from last year,” ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote. “It’s probably a long shot, but again, there doesn’t seem to be much they would gain from trading him at this point.”