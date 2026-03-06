Former Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore accepted a plea deal in which he pled no contest to lesser charges after the state dismissed felony home invasion and stalking charges stemming from his Dec. 10 arrest at the home of a former Wolverines football staffer. He will sentenced on April 14.

Moore instead pled no contest to two additional misdemeanor charges of malicious used of a telecommunications device in context of a domestic relationship, which carries a punishment of up to six months in jail, and trespassing, which carries a potential 30-day sentence. Moore was arrested Dec. 10 after Washtensaw County prosecutors allege he entered the home of the female staffer through an unlocked door and threatened to harm himself during a confrontation with the young woman, reportedly telling her “my blood is on your hands” while holding butter knives and kitchen scissors.

The female staff member at the center of this case is no longer employed by the university after her employment contract expired Feb. 28 and was not renewed, a school spokesperson confirmed to The Detroit News.

Washtenaw County district judge J. Cedric Simpson granted Friday’s hearing during a previous Franks hearing on Feb. 17 in which the judge determined several omissions in Moore’s initial arrest warrant were “misleading.” Moore’s defense lawyer Ellen Michaels argued the multiple calls the former Wolverines head coach made on Dec. 10 to his ex-assistant could have been work related. Moore was arrested later Dec. 10, hours after he was fired for cause by Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel due to his alleged inappropriate relationship with the female staffer following a Title IX investigation that she eventually corroborated earlier in the day.

Moore was facing charges of felony third-degree home invasion, and misdemeanor stalking and breaking and entering, but those were dropped by the prosecution.

“Mr. Moore is innocent of these charges. Today, on behalf of Mr. Moore, we filed a motion to quash the arrest warrant and dismiss the complaint,” Michaels, Moore’s lead defense attorney, said outside of the courthouse following a Jan. 22 appearance in court, via the Detroit Free Press‘ Tony Garcia. “We’ve requested that this court grant a Franks hearing, because this warrant was issued based on false and misleading statements presented as fact. We’re confident the truth will come out in court under oath, where it belongs. Mr. Moore and his family respectfully ask for your privacy.”