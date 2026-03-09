For the first time, Sherrone Moore‘s former assistant, who was the subject of his alleged harassment, has identified herself as Paige Shiver, per the Detroit Free Press. The former Wolverines’ former head coach was having an affair with Shiver before she ultimately reported their relationship to Michigan officials, which led to Moore allegedly breaking into her apartment and threatening self-harm.

On March 6, Shiver’s lawyers released a statement only hours after Moore pleaded no contest to two misdemeanors. In the statement, Shiver’s lawyers called for Michigan to be held accountable for allowing Moore to exploit Shiver.

“This case is about far more than one terrifying incident. It raises urgent and troubling questions about how a powerful figure within a major university athletic program was able to engage in years of inappropriate conduct toward a subordinate without meaningful intervention or oversight,” the statement from Andrew M. Stroth and Steven A. Hart, two Chicago-based lawyers, reads. “Our client believes strongly that she may not be the only person who experienced inappropriate, coercive, or predatory behavior from this individual.

“… The University of Michigan is one of the most well-regarded institutions in the world, yet they have an athletic department that has a pattern and practice of systemic failures. Our pursuit on behalf of Ms. Shiver is to get some level of accountability and justice so this doesn’t happen to other individuals.”

This story will be updated.