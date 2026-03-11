Former Michigan assistant coach Chris Partridge has filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the university, the Detroit News’ Angelique Chengelis reported. The suit was filed in the U.S. District court for the Eastern District of Michigan on Wednesday.

Michigan fired Partridge – now the Seattle Seahawks’ outside linebackers coach – in November 2023 in the immediate aftermath of a sign-stealing investigation into the UM program. He released a statement at the time criticizing Michigan’s decision to terminate him and said he did not know of any illegal activity.

In August 2025, the NCAA infractions committee released the findings of its investigation and leveled punishments against Connor Stalions, the alleged ringleader, and multiple current and former Michigan staff members. Partridge, who was the Wolverines’ linebackers coach in 2023, was not one of them.

In the suit, according to ESPN’s Dan Wetzel, Partridge alleged Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti presented Michigan athletics director Warde Manuel “with uncorroborated, second-hand, inflammatory information” that Patridge told an unnamed student to “not be forthright with information” while talking to investigators from the NCAA. Patridge also said he was made to be a “scapegoat.”

The NCAA cited Partridge with a single violation for “engaging in Level II impermissible text contacts with a high school prospect” in its report last year. Despite that, Partridge was effectively exonerated for any involvement in the sign-stealing scandal after the COI panel declined four mitigating factor violations, including for “intentional, willful or blatant disregard for NCAA bylaws” because Partridge acknowledged his error in the recruiting violation and fully cooperated with the NCAA in its investigation.

After the NCAA released its findings, Chris Partridge released a statement celebrating the ruling. He also called out “lies” from the “mainstream media” about his firing from Michigan, which he said at the time was a wrongful termination.

“I am extremely grateful for the thorough investigation done by the NCAA Infractions Committee. For almost two years, I sat silently while many members of the mainstream media told lies about me and why I was wrongfully terminated by the University of Michigan,” Partridge’s statement read. “It means so much to me and my family to finally have my name cleared and reputation restored.

“My faith in the process never wavered, and through it all, I stayed true to who I am as a person and mentor. I remained steadfast in my passion for being part of a team and being lockstep with my fellow coaches to provide guidance to young men as they navigate the great sport of football. Much love to all the coaches and players from Team 144!”