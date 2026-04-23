The former Michigan support staffer at the center of Sherrone Moore‘s chaotic Dec. 10 firing as the Wolverines head football coach and subsequent arrest is finally speaking out. It comes shortly after Moore’s sentencing in court.

Paige Shiver, who was allegedly involved in a personal relationship with Moore while also serving as his executive assistant at Michigan over the last two seasons, recently sat down for an interview with ABC News that will air during Friday’s “Good Morning America.” Shiver’s GMA interview comes a week after Moore was sentenced to 18 months’ probation on misdemeanor charges of malicious use of a telecommunications device involving a domestic relationship and trespassing after allegedly confronting Shiver inside her home on Dec. 10, the same day he was fired due to their improper relationship.

In the interview, Shiver will apparently go into great detail about her illicit relationship with Moore, including the “complete control” the former Wolverines coach allegedly held over her as his assistant in Ann Arbor. Shiver’s contract with the Michigan athletic department expired on March 1 after it wasn’t renewed.

“Here’s a man that had complete control over me, over my emotions, over my career. And he knew that, and he used it against me,” Shiver told ABC News’ Linsey Davis. “Every time I tried to pull away, every time I tried to (leave) Michigan, he always had a story, always had a way to pull me (back) in and make me feel that I couldn’t leave him because he was so miserable without me.”

EXCLUSIVE: @ABC News’ @LinseyDavis sits down with Paige Shiver for her first TV interview since the arrest of fired Michigan Head Football Coach Sherrone Moore.



Moore was sentenced to 18 months probation after pleading no contest to malicious use of a telecommunications device… pic.twitter.com/PI6kfC0eqB — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 23, 2026

Shiver previously released a scathing statement following Moore’s April 14 sentencing in which she called for “accountability” within the Michigan athletic department for the former coach’s actions Dec. 10.

“The University of Michigan gave this man limitless power and emboldened him to do whatever he wanted for years with no accountability,” Shiver said as part of her statement from her legal team. “December 10th was the most terrifying day of my life. The criminal acts he committed were extremely frightening and violent. He broke into my apartment, crying, yelling, enraged and came at me with knives. I was threatened, and I feared for my life. Today’s sentence does not reflect the hard done to me or the objective evidence in this case.”

Moore was arrested Dec. 10 after Washtenaw County prosecutors alleged he entered Shiver’s home through an unlocked door and threatened to harm himself during a confrontation with the young woman, reportedly telling her “my blood is on your hands” while holding butter knives and kitchen scissors. Moore was previously facing charges of felony third-degree home invasion, misdemeanor stalking, and breaking and entering, but those were dropped by the prosecution when he pleaded no contest to the two misdemeanor charges on March 6 in Washtenaw County District Court.

— On3’s Nick Kosko contributed to this report.