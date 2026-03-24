Jalen Rose is heading back to Ann Arbor. This time, he’ll be equipped with a microphone and another major honor to his name.

The former Michigan star, NBA veteran and longtime broadcaster announced he’ll serve as the main speaker at the University of Michigan’s 2026 Spring Commencement ceremony. Rose also revealed he will receive an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree during the event, which is set for May 2 at Michigan Stadium.

“I am so humbled and honored to be the main speaker at Michigan’s Spring Commencement ceremony,” Rose said via X (formerly Twitter). “I will also be receiving an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree. See you May 2 at The Big House!”

I am so humbled and honored to be the main speaker at Michigan’s Spring Commencement ceremony. I will also be receiving an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree.



See you May 2 at The Big House! #GoBlue 🎓 pic.twitter.com/gSrMETF5OH — Jalen Rose (@JalenRose) March 24, 2026

As you can see, it’s a full-circle moment for one of the most recognizable figures in Michigan athletics history. Born and raised in Detroit, Rose rose to national prominence as a cornerstone of the iconic Fab Five teams in the early 1990s, helping redefine college basketball during his time in Ann Arbor.

He later became a first-round NBA Draft pick in 1994, going on to play 13 seasons in the league. Over that time, he earned the NBA’s Most Improved Player award in 2000, while helping lead the Indiana Pacers to the NBA Finals.

Moreover, Rose’s impact has stretched far beyond basketball. Since retiring, he has built a reputation as a leader in media, business and philanthropy. One of the more amazing highlights is his founding of the Jalen Rose Leadership Academy in 2011.

The Detroit-based, tuition-free public charter school has served hundreds of students annually, boasting a 95% graduation rate and a perfect college and postsecondary acceptance rate. It’s a reflection of Rose’s long-standing commitment to giving back to his community.

That combination of athletic excellence and community impact made Rose a fantastic choice to headline a commencement ceremony. Along with Rose, it’ll also honor leaders across multiple fields, including human rights, bioengineering and business.

As his professional footprint continues to grow, Rose remains closely tied to Michigan. Especially when it comes to the basketball program: “I’m so very proud of everything Dusty May has done with the team,” Rose said via Sports Illustrated earlier his season. “I love him as a leader, a tactician, a recruiter. He’s an overall really good person.”

In true Fab Five fashion, Rose isn’t just watching, but expecting big things: “I see the Michigan Wolverines cutting down the nets for the first time since 1989,” he added.

Now, he’ll return to the Big House once again. Not as a player, but as a voice of inspiration for the next generation. It’ll be an afternoon to remember.