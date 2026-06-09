JJ McCarthy trade rumors: Minnesota Vikings QB bluntly addresses his future with team

JJ McCarthy is not thinking about playing with another team, and his focus is on the Minnesota Vikings despite trade rumors. While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, McCarthy was asked if he wanted to be traded after the Vikings signed Kyler Murray this offseason.

“I think I made it very clear I wanted to be here before I got here,”JJ McCarthy said. “I love this organization. I love the coaching staff. I absolutely love these players to death. This is where I want to be. I feel like I can thrive in this system. Everything played out exactly how I wanted it. I wouldn’t want anything else to change.”

It was reported in May that Murray was the leader in the battle for the starting QB position. The Vikings selected McCarthy No. 10 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft and did not play during his rookie season due to a torn meniscus in his right knee. He started 10 games last year and completed 57.6 percent of his passes for 1,632 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

Vikings HC talks QB competition between JJ McCarthy and Kyler Murray

Murray joined the Vikings after spending the last seven seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. In his NFL career, the 28-year-old has been named a Pro Bowler twice and won the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award in 2019. Last year, Murray played in just five games after suffering a foot injury. The Cardinals released him in March.

Last week, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell opened up about the competition between McCarthy and Murray. “What actually matters is what I care about,” O’Connell said, per ESPN. “Did we take the right footwork on a play? Did we have our eyes in the right spot? Did we make a protection call against one of [defensive coordinator Brian Flores’] blitz looks? Did we do our jobs to manufacture the starting point and potential path to success for the offense? And there’s enough that goes into that, that I don’t have a ton of space left over for who says what and how they say it. …What I care about is when they step between the white lines, that there’s growth and development and that it really is a competition.”

McCarthy and Murray will continue to compete during the offseason workouts, including the mandatory minicamp, which began on Tuesday. The Vikings will have minicamp through Thursday and will have one final OTA session next week before they break for the summer. Minnesota will return to work in late July for the start of training camp.