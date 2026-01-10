The hiring of Kyle Whittingham at Michigan may have caught much of the college football world off guard. However, FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt believes the move checks every box the Wolverines needed to address.

Speaking on The Joel Klatt Show, Klatt called Michigan’s decision to bring in Whittingham a “home run,” citing the unique challenges surrounding the search, and how seamlessly the longtime Utah head coach fits the moment in Ann Arbor.

“This seems like a tremendous fit. This seems like a home run because it checks off all of these boxes,” Klatt said. “The timing is a challenge. The play-identity is a challenge. Culture reset and stabilization, that’s a challenge. Any one of those four is going to be very difficult to find. And yet, Kyle Whittingham checks the box in all four.”

Alas, Michigan moved quickly after firing Sherrone Moore earlier last month following an investigation into an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. The timing of the opening, coinciding with the start of the transfer portal and a limited coaching market, made the search particularly difficult. Many around the sport believed Michigan would be forced into a short-term or high-risk hire.

Instead, the Wolverines landed one of the most respected and stable figures in college football. Whittingham spent 22 seasons at Utah, compiling a 177–88 record while building the program into a consistent national presence.

He won two Pac-12 championships, produced eight double-digit win seasons and famously finished 13–0 in 2008, capped by a Sugar Bowl victory over Alabama. His teams became known for their physicality, discipline and consistency, traits Michigan is eager to reestablish.

Many assumed Whittingham’s resignation from Utah signaled retirement. Instead, the 64-year-old opted for a new challenge, stepping into a Michigan program just two years removed from a national championship in 2023. With Big Ten resources, elite recruiting infrastructure and a roster still stocked with high-level talent, Klatt believes the move is about more than stability.

“He looks at this as an opportunity to actually go out there and compete for a national championship,” Klatt claimed. He certainly has the chance to do so now.

After weeks of uncertainty, Michigan appears to have found exactly what it needed in Whittingham. A proven winner, steady hand and a coach capable of restoring trust while keeping the Wolverines firmly in the national title conversation.