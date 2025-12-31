Joel Klatt reveals his take on Kyle Whittingham hire by Michigan

FOX analyst Joel Klatt admitted the hiring of Kyle Whittingham by Michigan caught even the most plugged-in voices in college football by surprise. Still, he believes it may ultimately prove to be a program-defining move.

Speaking on The Joel Klatt Show, Klatt described the hire as both unexpected and masterful. He credited Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel for keeping the process quiet during a turbulent stretch for the program.

“This was massive, and I got to tell you, a little bit out of left field,” Klatt said. “I had not heard his name. It was very quiet. It was below the surface. Give Warde Manuel a lot of credit on this one.”

Alas, Michigan moved quickly after firing Sherrone Moore earlier this month following an investigation into an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. In Whittingham, the Wolverines landed one of the most respected and stable figures in the sport after a coaching search that came with significant challenges.

Klatt made it clear his enthusiasm for the hire goes beyond Whittingham’s on-field résumé: “I love this hire not just because I’m very fond of Kyle Whittingham and his style of coaching,” Klatt added. “But because of what Michigan was facing in this entire ordeal. There were many challenges.”

Moreover, Whittingham spent 22 seasons at Utah, becoming one of the longest-tenured head coaches in college football. Many assumed his resignation signaled retirement, but instead, he opted for a new challenge in Ann Arbor. Now, he’ll be stepping into a program just two years removed from a national championship in 2023.

Continuing, Klatt repeatedly emphasized Whittingham’s integrity and player-first approach, offering perhaps the highest praise a coach can receive: “My highest compliment that I can ever repay is that I would love my sons, if they ever played college football, to go play for Kyle Whittingham,” Klatt explained. “He’s a winner. He’s going to go to the Hall of Fame.”

At Utah, Whittingham compiled a 177–88 record, won two Pac-12 championships, posted eight double-digit win seasons and famously went 13–0 in 2008, capped by a Sugar Bowl victory over Alabama. His teams were defined by physicality, discipline and consistency. Those are traits Michigan is eager to restore.

Now, with Big Ten resources, elite recruiting infrastructure and a roster still stocked with high-level talent, Whittingham views Michigan as more than a late-career stop: “He looks at this as an opportunity to actually go out there and compete for a national championship,” Klatt concluded.

After weeks of uncertainty, Michigan found exactly what it needed, hiring a proven winner, a steady hand and a coach capable of restoring trust. All while keeping the Wolverines firmly in the national title conversation.