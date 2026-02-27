The Herbstreits were a house divided during The Game last season. But that didn’t stop Kirk Herbstreit from experiencing a proud papa moment when Michigan honored his youngest son this week.

The ESPN College GameDay analyst congratulated his son Chase Herbstreit “on a great 1st year” in Ann Arbor on Friday. This was after the Wolverines football program named the true freshman quarterback as the 2025 co-offensive scout team player of the year, among multiple season honors in a press release on Friday.

“So proud of your commitment to your team and your passion to develop and get better!” the elder Herbstreit posted Friday on X/Twitter. “Like we say ‘just keep stackin days.’ Keep grindin!”

Herbstreit, who recently wrapped his 30th year at ESPN, famously played quarterback at rival Ohio State between 1989-93 before starting his career in media. Chase Herbstreit redshirted as a true freshman in 2025, though clearly contributed as Michigan’s scout-team quarterback throughout the season.

Chase Herbstreit is the youngest of Kirk’s four sons, and the only one to play for the Wolverines. Kirk Herbstreit’s two eldest sons — Jake and Zak — followed in his footsteps at Ohio State, with Zak on the Buckeyes’ 2024 College Football Playoff national championship-winning roster. A third son, Tye, left the Big Ten completely and was a walk-on tight end at Clemson between 2019-22.

Chase Herbstreit signed with Michigan as a three-star prospect in the 2025 recruiting cycle out of St. Xavier (Cincinnati, OH). He was ranked as the No. 100 player from Ohio, the No. 133 quarterback in the class and No. 2,198 nationally, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted algorithm that combines the three major recruiting services.

“Late-blooming signal caller who shows the ability to make small window throws and excels against pressure,” On3’s Charles Power said in a scouting report. “Checks in at around 6-foot-1 to 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds. Operates a pro-style offense, working from under center and out of the shotgun. Looks to have a strong grip on the overall offensive administration. Shows good zip on intermediate passes. Capable of fitting throws into tight spaces over the middle of the field.

“Has the ability to get off passes without having his feet set. Displays polished footwork within his drops. Plays with quickness and makes defenders miss in the backfield. Improved rushing ability as a senior on both designed runs and as a scrambler. Competitive player who will throw blocks for his running backs and receivers. Playing his best football as a senior, showing year over year improvement. Projects as an FBS level talent, given his skill set and rate of improvement late in his high school career.”

