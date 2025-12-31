During his introductory press conference over the weekend, new Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham confirmed he met with quarterback Bryce Underwood. He also met with Underwood’s parents and had high praise for the Wolverines’ quarterback.

Whittingham met with Underwood shortly after arriving in Orlando as he got ready to take over at Michigan. Keeping the former Five Star Plus+ recruit was sure to be a top priority for Whittingham, and he said the two spent 45 minutes together. Underwood was the first player with whom he met.

Speaking on the ABC broadcast during Wednesday’s Citrus Bowl against Texas, Whittingham added he met with Underwood’s parents. He praised both the quarterback and his family, saying he’s the right person to lead the UM program.

“Terrific kid. … Just carries himself the right way,” Whittingham said. “Carries himself like a quarterback would carry himself, he has that ‘it’ factor.

“In addition, I had a chance to meet with his parents. Great parents, great family. He’s the right man to lead this football team.”

Underwood’s flip to Michigan last offseason was a seminal moment for the program. He arrived as the nation’s No. 1 player, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, and showed flashes through his freshman season.

During the regular season, Underwood threw for 2,229 yards and nine touchdowns while adding 323 rush yards and five touchdowns in the ground game. He also showcased his dual-threat ability in Wednesday’s Citrus Bowl with two passing touchdowns and a rushing score against Texas.

Speaking with reporters Sunday, Whittingham said he mostly listened during his conversation with Underwood. He added the offense he plans to run will suit Underwood’s skill set, which is notable considering Whittingham’s success with Devon Dampier at Utah.

“Well, I did a lot of listening (in my meeting with Bryce),” Whittingham said of meeting with Underwood. “I wanted to get feedback from him. I wanted to get to know him, just everything from growing up, family, you know, what’s important to him. And it was a great conversation. He’s a he’s a special young man. Carries himself the right way.

“You gotta have a quarterback (that has) the ‘it’ factor. And Bryce has the ‘it’ factor, and along with a ton of talent, big, strong kids, 6-foot-4, 225-plus pounds and so his ceiling is very high. The offense we’re going to bring in here, I think is going to suit him to a ‘T,’ and I think he’s going to really, really excel and have a have a great experience here.”