On Dec. 26, Michigan hired Kyle Whittingham to be its next head football coach. During an episode of Andy & Ari On3, Ari Wasserman weighed in on the Wolverines’ hire.

“If you’re Michigan, going and getting somebody who was one of the most, longest tenured coaches in the entire country seems like a pretty steady landing to an unfortunate, uncomfortable and ill-timed circumstance, right?” Wasserman said. “Yes, I think there’s a lot to unpack about Whittingham and his strengths, what he did at Utah, and how that transfers to a place that expects to win national titles.

“We’ll get into that. But, in terms of landing the plane that was going through turbulence, I think that Michigan deserves more than a passing grade for this.”

Whittingham signed a five-year contract with Michigan worth an average of $8.2 million per year. Whittingham’s contract is 75% guaranteed. His 2026 salary is expected to be $8 million.

While, at 66, Kyle Whittingham is far older than many of the other coaches who were signed during this hiring cycle, he’s also far more experienced. Whittingham was the head coach at Utah from 2005-25.

During his impressive tenure, he guided the Utes to a 177-88 overall record and three conference championships. Now, the veteran HC is excited to lead Michigan to similar success.

“You’ve got to get to the playoffs. That’s our expectation. That’s my expectation,” Whittingham said. “Big Ten championship, obviously, will get you to the playoffs, but if you can get to that 10-win mark, that usually is a pretty good indicator that you will be in the playoffs, especially when they expand, which is going to happen at some point soon.

“So, that’s the bar. At the University of Michigan, how can it be any different than that? … The players are a great group of kids. They’re hungry. They’ve got a lot of want-to in them. And that’s where my focus is.”

Michigan fans are hopeful that Whittingham will bring stability to the program. In 2023, the football program was exposed for participating in an illegal sign-stealing scheme.

This year, the school fired head coach Sherrone Moore after he was charged with felony third-degree home invasion and two misdemeanors. Despite all the distractions, Michigan posted a 9-3 regular-season record this year.

If Whittingham can convince the lion’s share of Michigan’s talent to return next season, he’ll have a chance to make a statement in his debut campaign with the Wolverines. Evidently, Ari Wasserman believes Michigan made the correct hire.