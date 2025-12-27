Kyle Whittingham hire: Josh Pate answers if move was an upgrade for Wolverines

There was a noticeable upgrade at head coach for Michigan, per college football analyst Josh Pate, as they hired Kyle Whittingham. The Wolverines fired Sherrone Moore in scandal and seemingly had nowhere to turn in their coaching search.

With some targets not available or getting contract extensions, Michigan ended up focusing on Whittingham. The former Utah head coach stepped down after flirting with retirement for years, but has a renewed sense of energy.

As Pate pointed out, Whittingham was an immediate upgrade. After two decades at Utah, Whittingham’s hard nosed and no nonsense approach could bode well for the Wolverines.

“I didn’t grow up a Michigan fan. I didn’t go to Michigan. I’m not a Michigan donor, so I do not have the emotional vested interest in this program, this university, that you guys do. Those of you who do you got full right to feel however you want to feel. As an outsider, for the people who are just absolutely mad, irate … Why are you that way,” Pate said. “What I always like to do with any kind of coaching search, when it concludes is I want to say, well, first I say, show me the roster and show me the staff, because that’s ultimately how you grade a hire. We haven’t gotten there yet. So as far as Kyle Whittingham, show me where you were, show me where you are. Now question, did you upgrade? The simple answer is yes, Michigan has upgraded from the time Sherrone Moore was the head coach there a couple of months ago to today.”

Whittingham went 177-88 at Utah, won back to back Pac-12 titles in 2021 and ‘22, won a Mountain West title in 2008 and just went 10-2 this year in the Big 12. Safe to say, Whittingham is a winner.

“Now it may not be the monumental upgrade that some of you hoped, but it’s still an upgrade. You cannot be irate when you upgrade your situation. I still think Kyle Whittingham, until someone convinces me otherwise, seems like a bridge coach to me. Doesn’t seem like the long term solution to any kind of problem you have up there. But there are two ways to look at this, because I could be wrong about that. Kyle Whittingham is in his mid 60s right now. He could coach another 10 years. That certainly qualifies as a long term solution …

“Everyone has their dream wish list of candidates. Where was Kyle Whittingham on your board? Kyle Whittingham was probably either not on your board or he was a long way down your board. That doesn’t matter, my board, your board, anyone’s board, that doesn’t matter. It matters how he works out.”