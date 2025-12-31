Kirk Herbstreit thinks Michigan nailed it by hiring Kyle Whittingham to be its next football coach. After a scandal with Sherrone Moore gave the Wolverines an opening earlier this month, they convinced Whittingham to take over after spending the past 22 seasons at Utah.

Whittingham was one of the longest-tenured coaches in all of college football before announcing his resignation from Utah this offseason. Many assumed he was retiring, but just a few weeks later he had accepted the job with the Wolverines. As far as Herbstreit is concerned, things couldn’t have worked out better in light of the circumstances.

“Boy, did they hit a grand slam with that hire,” the ESPN analyst said on his podcast, Nonstop. “…I think Kyle Whittingham, when you look at Michigan and their history and tradition with Bo Schembechler in 1969 and what they continued for many year, they couldn’t have picked a better guy when it comes to character, when it comes to old-school values and doing it the right way. I’m fired up to see what he can do in Ann Arbor and I think they’re super fortunate to be able to get him.”

Whittingham takes over a Michigan program that is only two years removed from winning the national championship in the 2023 season. It’s was a tumultuous time for the program, which fired Moore after an investigation discovered he had an “inappropriate relationship” with a Wolverines staff member.

Whitting will bring stability to a program in desperate need of it after spending more than two decades at his previous program. He had a pair of Pac-12 titles and 177-88 overall record to show for it, including eight seasons with double digit wins. That included a 13-0 record in 2008 that culminated with a victory in the Sugar Bowl against Alabama.

Now he’ll look to continue that consistency at Michigan, which is undoubtedly a step up from where he was before. But given the resources he’ll have combined with the talent already in place in Ann Arbor, many believe he will find success.

That includes Herbstreit and several other college football analysts who have been singing his praises ever since the hire was made. We’ll have to wait until next year to see how it turns out, but right now it looks like a great hire on paper.