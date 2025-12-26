Kyle Whittingham hire: Why Michigan might have struggled to get 'dream scenario'

Just over two weeks after suddenly firing Sherrone Moore for cause, Michigan found its next head coach. The Wolverines are set to hire former Utah coach Kyle Whittingham, ending a search which saw multiple big names floated.

However, Josh Pate argued Michigan likely was not going to get its “dream scenario” after rumors swirled around Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer and Arizona State’s Kenny Dillingham. Still, Pate said the Wolverines upgraded.

Moore’s firing came late in the coaching cycle with multiple big names off the board. DeBoer came up in rumors despite the fact Alabama made the College Football Playoff, and Dillingham signed a new contract at Arizona State despite confirming Michigan never made an offer. Beyond those two names, Pate said there would be a drop-off compared to other candidates.

“The way I think about this if I’m a Michigan fan or I’m just an outside observer is, it is not a dream scenario,” Pate said Friday. “Given the circumstances, I’m not sure that was possible. I know bigger names were thrown around. I’m telling you as plainly as I can, I don’t think those were options.

“Kenny Dillingham was an option, but at its best, that was a 50-50 proposition and you see which way that went. I don’t think Kalen was a serious option and I maintained that the entire time. … So past those two names, where was the slam dunk? Where was the grand slam?”

Josh Pate: Kyle Whittingham is ‘an upgrade’

Kyle Whittingham became the winningest coach in Utah history and spent 21 seasons as head coach after replacing Urban Meyer in 2005. He announced his departure earlier this month, but later made it clear he did not intend on retiring.

Still, Whittingham’s name emerged late in the search after others floated around, including Louisville’s Jeff Brohm. But while Josh Pate said he didn’t consider Brohm a “grand slam” candidate, he also isn’t ready to say the same about Whittingham until the staff and roster are in place. Regardless, though, Pate said Michigan clearly upgraded from Moore.

“I know a lot of people got their hopes up with Jeff Brohm,” Pate said. “Jeff Brohm is a really good coach. I wouldn’t have called it a grand slam. I’m not going to call Kyle Whittingham a grand slam. I will say that I think it’s an upgrade over the situation that you had there two months ago.

“So, at least, we upgraded and we’re not locking ourselves in. I highly doubt Michigan’s chaining themselves, financially, to Kyle Whittingham. So let’s just see what the staff looks like, let’s see what the roster looks like, let’s see what the portal season brings.”