Michigan is hiring a host of Utah assistants, including offensive line coach hire Jim Harding, tight ends coach Freddie Whittingham, quarterbacks coach Koy Detmer Jr. and wide receivers coach Micah Simon, per On3’s Pete Nakos. Utah offensive coordinator Jason Beck is also following head coach Kyle Whittingham to Michigan.

While Whittingham is bringing most of his current offensive assistants with him to Michigan, he reeled in an old colleague to run his defense. Former BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill will serve in the same role at Michigan.

Hill had been BYU’s DC since 2023. However, Hill served in numerous roles at Utah from 2001-2013. Whittingham took the reins at Utah in 2005 and mentored Hill as he rose up the staff ranks.

Michigan’s defense isn’t in nearly as much need of a makeover as its offense. The Wolverines ranked 52nd in the country this season in total offense per game.

In fairness, the Wolverines relied heavily on freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood. Nonetheless, the team’s offense will need to take a significant step forward next season if Whittingham wants to return the Wolverines to the College Football Playoff.

Jason Beck and the other new offensive assistants should make an immediate impact for the Wolverines. The 2025 campaign was Beck’s first season at Utah.

The Utes averaged fourth-most offense in the country this season and fifth-most points per game. During an appearance on ESPN’s College GameDay on Thursday, Whittingham raved about the addition of Beck to his Michigan staff.

“That’s huge for us,” Whittingham said. “Jason did such a great job for us this past season. We were what, fifth in the nation in total [offense], fourth in scoring [offense], second in rushing offense. So, he’s a guy that’s moved the football and scored points everywhere he’s been, and it’s going to be a big plus for us having him there in Ann Arbor, as well as a bunch of the other guys who run the staff at Utah that are going to come with him.”

Michigan’s ability to quickly restock its offensive staff could contribute to Bryce Underwood returning next season. Whittingham has met with Underwood and was complimentary of the young QB earlier this week.

“Well, I did a lot of listening (in my meeting with Bryce),” Whittingham said. “I wanted to get feedback from him. I wanted to get to know him, just everything from growing up, family, you know, what’s important to him. And it was a great conversation. He’s a special young man. Carries himself the right way.”