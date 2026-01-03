Earlier this week, Kyle Whittingham met with reporters for the first time as Michigan head coach. He went to Orlando for the Wolverines’ bowl game against Texas, where he not only held his introductory press conference, but also appeared in the ESPN broadcast booth.

Friday night, though, he got to meet the Wolverines faithful in-person for the first time. Whittingham was introduced during a media timeout during the Michigan vs. USC basketball game at Crisler Center.

It marked Whittingham’s inaugural appearance in Ann Arbor after taking over as head coach. He arrives at UM after a decorated run at Utah, where he became the program’s all-time winningest coach during 21 years at the helm. Now, he inherits a historic program in Michigan, and he brought out members of his new coaching staff with him.

“Our goal is to go 1-0 every Saturday.”



“First of all, how about Coach Dusty May and this Michigan Wolverine basketball team?” Whittingham told the crowd. “What a team. What a great job Coach May has done. It’s an honor to be the 22nd head football coach at the University of Michigan. Blessed to be here. Can’t wait to get started. The first order of business was to assemble a great assistant coaching staff. We’ve got one or two more to add, but otherwise, this is the group that’ll be coaching the young men this spring, this fall.

“I can say for sure that we’re going to be a physical football team. … It’s going to be an exciting offense. Coach Beck has done a great job everywhere he’s been. Coach Jay Hill, our defensive coordinator. I’ll tell you right now, our goal every Saturday is to go 1-0. That’s our goal at Michigan.”

The Wolverines have announced both coordinator hires. Jason Beck is coming over from Utah, where he worked closely with Whittingham this past season, and former BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill is taking on the same role with the Wolverines.

Additionally, Kerry Coombs – who was announced as Michigan’s special teams coordinator days before Sherrone Moore’s firing – was also on the court. UM has not yet announced Coombs as part of Whittingham’s staff.

Utah’s offense ranked as the best in the Big 12 this past season with Beck calling plays and dual-threat Devon Dampier at quarterback. The Utes led the conference with 482.9 yards per game, and their 41.3 points on average also ranked as the top in the conference.

Now, Kyle Whittingham and Jason Beck are planning to work with another talented dual-threat quarterback in Bryce Underwood. Retaining the former Five Star Plus+ recruit will be crucial as Whittingham takes over, and he said they’ve already met multiple times.