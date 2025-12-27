Kyle Whittingham releases first public statement after Michigan hire

Late Friday night, Michigan made it official. Kyle Whittingham will take over as the next Wolverines head coach, and he released his first public statement.

News broke earlier Friday that Whittingham would replace Sherrone Moore as Michigan head coach. He previously announced his plans to step down as Utah head coach after a decorated run, becoming the winningest coach in program history. Michigan confirmed he is signing a five-year contract.

In Friday’s announcement, Whittingham and athletics director Warde Manuel released statements. Whittingham pointed to the tradition in Ann Arbor and high standard as he takes over the program.

“We are honored to lead the outstanding student-athletes, coaches, and staff who represent Michigan Football each day,” Whittingham said in a statement. “Michigan is synonymous with tradition and excellence – both on the field and beyond – and our entire program is committed to upholding those values while striving for greatness together.

“My family and I are thrilled to join the University of Michigan community, and we look forward to helping our players grow, develop, and reach their highest potential – on the gridiron, in the classroom, and as leaders. It’s a privilege to be part of something that inspires pride in every Wolverine fan. Go Blue!”

Whittingham replaced Urban Meyer as Utah head coach in 2005 and amassed a 177-88 overall record at the helm – the most wins in Utes history. He initially joined the program in 1994, starting out as defensive line coach ad becoming the Utes’ defensive coordinator in 1995. When Meyer left for Florida in 2005, Whittingham took over as head coach.

Although he announced he’d step down as Utah coach, Whittingham made it clear he wasn’t necessarily done coaching. Now, he’ll prepare to head to Ann Arbor and take over a Michigan team which underwent a major shakeup this month.

“Kyle Whittingham is a well-respected and highly successful head coach who is widely recognized as a leader of exceptional character and principled leadership,” Manuel said in a statement. “Throughout our search, he consistently demonstrated the qualities we value at Michigan: vision, resilience, and the ability to build and sustain championship-caliber teams.

“Kyle brings not only a proven track record of success, but also a commitment to creating a program rooted in toughness, physicality, discipline and respect – where student-athletes and coaches represent the university with distinction both on and off the field. We are excited to welcome Kyle to the University of Michigan family as he takes the helm of our football program.”