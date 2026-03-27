Kyle Whittingham reveals conversations with Urban Meyer on Michigan job, Ohio State rivalry

New Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham considers a former program enemy one of his best friends — Urban Meyer. The relationship between the two stems back to Utah, where Whittingham was the Utes’ defensive coordinator under Meyer. Eventually, when Meyer left for Florida, Whittingham took over the program. To this day, they remain friends and discuss career moves.

Yes, even when Whittingham was in the process of taking the Michigan job. He says Meyer was completely on board with the idea. Meyer is somebody who takes the rivalry quite seriously, never losing to Michigan as Ohio State‘s head coach. Still, he appeared to swag Whittingham toward Ann Arbor.

“He’s one of my close friends,” Whittingham said in an interview with On3’s J.D. PicKell. “We’ve been friends for going on 25 years. Who better to bounce that off than Urban? So, absolutely had a few conversations. He was all positive, he was all on board. Thought it was a great opportunity in a great spot. There was nothing negative coming from Urban.”

Winning the final game of the regular season at Michigan and Ohio State means a little bit more than normal places in college football. This one lives for 364 days out of the year, only being on an even playing surface on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Otherwise, bragging rights are running rampant, something the Buckeyes currently hold.

The need to get back on track is something Whittingham is well aware of. Meyer even took some time to explain the level of intensity to Whittingham in their conversations.

“He said it’s intense,” Whittingham said. “He said, ‘I know you’ve been through the BYU-Utah thing for a lot of years but this is a whole other level.’ So, I’m excited about it and this is the best rivalry in college football. What more can you say?”

Whittingham has plenty to check off before getting to the Ohio State game. First up is spring ball, where getting program values installed is priority No. 1. From there, summer workouts take place to get ready for fall camp. Michigan feels confident in the roster put together, hoping to put together a better 2026 campaign.

And there are 11 other regular season games. Michigan will play Oklahoma in a massive nonconference game at the Big House before diving into a Big Ten schedule. But Nov. 28 matters more than all that combined, with eyes staying on The Game.