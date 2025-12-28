Kyle Whittingham reveals he considered stepping down at Utah after 2024 season

Kyle Whittingham’s decision to step down as Utah‘s head coach after 21 years came as a surprise to many after a 10-2 finish in 2025. He’s now heading into the next chapter of his career — coaching the Michigan Wolverines.

During his introductory press conference on Sunday, Whittingham revealed that his decision to step down as Utah’s coach wasn’t one that he made overnight, however. In fact, he even considered it before this season.

“It was my decision to step down, and I just felt, again, that the time was right,” Whittingham said. Utah finished 5-7 in 2024. “I’ve seen too many coaches hang on too long. ‘Gosh, why didn’t I retire two or three years ago?’ In fact, I contemplated stepping down before last season, but we had such a frustrating season.

“We were on our fifth quarterback at the end of the year, and just so frustrating that I just could not end on that note. So I came back and righted the ship, so to speak, and we got back on track.”

Whittingham said that he was treated fairly on his way out, stating that Utah’s administration was always supportive of him during his run. The time was right, and it lined up perfectly that he’d be able to take the head coaching job at Michigan.

After all, his tenure saw him establish Utah as one of the most consistent programs in all of college football over the past two decades. Across his 21 seasons at the helm, he led the Utes to a 177-88 record with three conference championships eight ten-win seasons, and an 11-6 bowl record. Whittingham reflected positively on his time coaching the Utes.

“The university treated me nothing but good during my time there,” he continued. ” The community — we had, what? 100 straight sellouts and counting, and the support it was just a very enjoyable ride in Salt Lake City.”

Whittingham said his immediate priority will be setting his sights on retaining Michigan’s current roster and their recruits ahead of the NCAA transfer portal opening on Jan. 2. He’ll need to put together his inaugural staff in short oder as well.

As for the Citrus Bowl, Whittingham said that he will try to stay out of the way as much as possible as his team prepares for the matchup vs. the Texas Longhorns. Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. ET on New Year’s Eve live on ABC.