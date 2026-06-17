Kyle Whittingham reveals he was 'very close' to retirement before Michigan call

In December, Kyle Whittingham announced he was stepping away as Utah head coach. There were rumors about his potential retirement, but by the end of the month, he got a call to be the head coach at Michigan.

As it turns out, retirement was very much on the table, Whittingham told Big Ten Network’s Rick Pizzo. He said he was “very close” to riding off into the sunset before Warde Manuel reached out.

Whittingham cited his family as a factor while he weighed his future, whether it was stepping away from the sidelines or moving to a new role in college football. But as Michigan went through its search to replace Sherrone Moore, Whittingham’s name emerged, and he now has a fresh start in Ann Arbor.

“Very close,” Whittingham said of potential retirement or a different role. “I had already come to terms with the fact that if I was done, I would be okay with that. I’ve got 11 grandkids and two on the way.

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“That was something that was a distinct possibility. But again, when the call came from Michigan, that changed everything.”

Whittingham brought some familiar faces with him from Utah, as well, including offensive coordinator Jason Beck. He was a key hire as Michigan continues to develop sophomore quarterback Bryce Underwood, who had an up-and-down go through his freshman season with the Wolverines.

Through spring practice, though, Whittingham made it clear that Underwood would be the starting quarterback. He reiterated that even after Tommy Carr had a strong showing in the spring game, as well.

“Competition’s always a good thing, but Bryce is our guy right now,” Whittingham told Big Ten Network afer the game. “He’s a guy that’s got a ton of upside. We believe Tommy does, too. But coming out of spring, Bryce is obviously going to be No. 1. Still got some work to do, but it’s healthy. We’ll also to add another quarterback this summer, so we’ll add one more to the mix.

“We’ve just got to continue doing what we’re doing. Team-building this summer will be huge. What the players do on their own with the player-led practices, that’ll be be an important thing, as well. We’ve got to hit the ground running when fall camp comes on Aug. 5.”

With summer workouts on the horizon, training camp is around the corner. Kyle Whittingham will soon get his first season at Michigan underway.