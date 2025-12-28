Kyle Whittingham reveals if he had any hesitation on Michigan with controversy, investigation around program

Michigan has been in hot water the past few years. In 2023, the football program was exposed for participating in an illegal sign-stealing scheme. This year, the school fired head coach Sherrone Moore after he was charged with felony third-degree home invasion and two misdemeanors.

Now, the school is thoroughly investigating its entire football program for any other signs of misconduct. Nonetheless, the program is seemingly heading in a new direction after hiring Kyle Whittingham to be its next head coach.

Whittingham is a well-respected figure in the college football community and was Utah‘s head coach from 2005-25. During his introductory press conference on Sunday, Whittingham revealed whether he hesitated to join the Wolverines due to the controversy surrounding Michigan.

“I didn’t have any hesitation. There’s some issues, missteps that are being taken care of, but the key is the players are solid,” Whittingham said. “The players here are rock-solid. None of those issues, none of those things that we’re dealing with involve the players. And to their credit, they just kept grinding and kept after it.

“I’m so impressed with that because there was a lot of distractions and a lot of adversity, I guess you can say. But, I got no doubt that everything’s going to be handled properly. We’ll see. I’m not knowledgeable enough and privy enough to exactly what’s going on in the details, but I’ve got full confidence that we’ll come out of this just fine.”

Michigan doesn’t have a talent problem. The team posted a 9-3 record in the regular season, including a 7-2 mark in conference play. The Wolverines are expected to return several key players as well, most notably quarterback Bryce Underwood.

Underwood is a freshman this season, but started in all 12 of Michigan’s regular-season games. While Underwood didn’t regularly dominate opponents, he showed promising flashes and will be pivotal to Michigan’s future success.

Kyle Whittingham isn’t allowing any administrative measures to affect his relationships with Michigan’s players. After all, he knows those relationships will be the key to a successful first year in Ann Arbor.

“My culture is going to be with the players. What I’m concerned with is the players,” Whittingham said. “I certainly know the general gist of what transpired, in this series of, I guess we’ll call them unfortunate events, but not really fazing me.

“The players are a great group of kids. They’re hungry. They got a lot of want-to in them and that’s where my focus is. I focus on coaching the team, and everything else be handled in due time and in due process.”