Kyle Whittingham reveals what he has done to learn the importance of 'The Game'

Kyle Whittingham hasn’t been in charge of the Michigan Football program for long, but he already knows just how important ‘The Game’ is.

‘The Game’ has been played between Michigan and rival Ohio State every season since 1918 (excluding the 2020 COVID season). The Wolverines lead the all-time series 62-52-6 and had won four consecutive games in the rivalry prior to Ohio State’s 27-9 win this season.

Whittingham’s good friend, Urban Meyer, never lost to Michigan during his seven-year tenure at Ohio State (2012-2018). Whittingham served two seasons at Meyer’s defensive coordinator at Utah before he departed the program for the Florida opening in 2005. He was then elevated to head coach, a position he remained in until this past December.

During the last edition of ‘The Triple Option‘, Meyer asked Whittingham what he’s done to learn the true significance of the matchup.

“It’s such a national game and has such prominence that I feel like I’ve known it for years and years,” Whittingham said. “It is ‘The Game’ in the country and the biggest rivalry in the country. So, it’s not hard to be educated about that when it’s been so front and center my whole college career. It doesn’t take much studying up on that game to figure out what it’s all about.”

Kyle Whittingham has rebuilt Michigan’s roster following Moore’s departure

The San Luis Obispo, CA native has been extremely busy ensuring that the Michigan program will remain one of the most prominent in the country following Sherrone Moore‘s firing. Whittingham retained freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood, brought over a plethora of coaches from his Utah staff, and has hauled in 13 players from the Transfer Portal (so far).

During his introductory press conference, Whittingham was asked if he holds a strong dislike for Ohio State now that he was the head coach at Michigan. “I do now, I guess,” Whittingham said with a chuckle. “But, like I said, I followed them for quite a while. Me and Urban (Meyer) were on the same staff at Utah. I was his defensive coordinator. So there was a real tight bond there, and I followed his career and obviously stayed in touch throughout the course of his career. And he had great success there. But now I’m on the right side of the deal.”

As a head coach, Whittingham has not faced Ohio State since the 2022 Rose Bowl. The Buckeyes held off the Utes 48-45 in an all-time classic, which saw superstar wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba hauling in 15 receptions for 347 yards and three touchdowns.