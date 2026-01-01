Kyle Whittingham reveals when he expects to finalize Michigan staff

Kyle Whittingham is planning to move quickly when it comes to hiring a staff at Michigan. Although he was only hired a few days ago, he knows that with the transfer portal coming up it will be criticial.

Whittingham made an appearance on the ESPN broadcast of the Citrus Bowl between Michigan and Texas on Wednesday evening, where he offered some insight into the process. He said he expected to have most of the staff in place by the end of the week save for one or two pieces.

“We’re just about finished,” the coach explained. “It hasn’t been announced officially yet. Until somebody’s on the dotted line, you never want to get ahead of yourself. But I think we’re in good shape. I think we’ll have probably about 90% of the staff named this weekend. Then we’ll finish off the next one or two over the course of next week.”

There’s already been some reports that indicate Utah offensive coordinator Jason Beck will follow Whittingham to Ann Arbor. He would then team up with quarterback Bryce Underwood, if indeed he accepts the offer.

Whittingham is under pressure to get a staff in place quickly with the transfer portal set to open on Friday. He will not only need to keep current players on the team, but also convince new ones to join as he looks to build the roster for his inaugural season.

“It’s not easy,” Whittingham said. “We’re gonna be locking ourselves in the film room this weekend. That’s jobs one, two and three. Get the coaches here, find out what we’ve got and find out what we need.”

Michigan is coming off of a 9-3 finish to the regular season and is only two years removed from winning a national championship in 2023. The only reason they had an opening for head coach in the first place was due to a scandal with Sherrone Moore, who was fired for cause after it was discovered he was having an “inappropriate relationship” with a staff member.

Whittingham spent the past 22 seasons at Utah, winning a pair of Pac-12 titles and leading the Utes to eight seasons of 10 wins or more. He’ll now look to bring that same level of consistency with him to Michigan. But one of the biggest tasks for Kyle Whittingham to accomplish now is building the staff to do just that.