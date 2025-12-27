Report: Kyle Whittingham salary details revealed for contract at Michigan

Kyle Whittingham’s contract at Michigan averages $8.2 million per year, ESPN’s Pete Thamel and Dan Wetzel reported. His five-year deal is also 75% guaranteed, which means his 2026 salary is expected to be $8 million.

News of Whittingham’s expected hire comes just over two weeks after Michigan fired Sherrone Moore for cause. He spent the last 21 seasons at Utah, where he became the winningest coach in program history and helped lead the Utes to the Las Vegas Bowl this year.

For comparison, this past season at Utah, Whittingham’s salary was $6.9 million, according to the On3 Coach Salaries Index. Moore made $6.1 million in his second season as Michigan head coach.

Whittingham announced his plans to step down as Utah coach earlier this month, but the intention was to coach in the bowl game. However, Thamel reported earlier Friday night that might not be the case anymore.

“Whittingham made it clear this week he still wanted to coach,” Thamel said during the Rate Bowl between Minnesota and New Mexico. “He joked he was in the transfer portal, and he has found a transfer to Michigan. What happens next is going to be fascinating. Whittingham was slated to coach in the Las Vegas Bowl in the upcoming days against Nebraska. That appears unlikely at this point as the need to help Michigan secure its roster looms as he’s accepting this new job.

“Look for Whittingham to head to Orlando as soon as possible, where Michigan is playing Texas in its bowl game, and for him to start the job of keeping that Michigan roster together and succeeding Sherrone Moore as Michigan’s next head coach.”

Whittingham initially joined the Utah staff in 1994. After starting out as defensive line coach, he became the Utes’ defensive coordinator in 1995 and remained in that role until 2004. Following Urban Meyer’s departure for Florida in 2005, Whittingham took over as head coach and has the most wins in program history, going 177-88 at the helm.

“I’m a free agent. I’m in the transfer portal,” Whittingham said. “Like I said, I’m at peace and I did not want to be that guy that overstayed his welcome with people just saying, ‘Hey, when’s this guy gonna leave?’

“That was not my intention, ever. I hope I didn’t do that. I’m sure with some people, I did do that. But the timing to me, the timing is right.”