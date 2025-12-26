Kyle Whittingham is set to sign a five-year contract at Michigan to become the program’s next head coach, ESPN’s Pete Thamel and Dan Wetzel reported. An announcement is expected later Friday, and On3’s Pete Nakos reported the Wolverines also called a team meeting.

Whittingham recently announced his decision to step down as the head coach at Utah, where he became the program’s all-time winningest coach. He replaced Urban Meyer in Salt Lake City in 2005 and amassed a 177-88 overall record at the helm.

On3 previously reported Whittingham was expected to succeed Sherrone Moore as Michigan head coach. Moore was fired for cause earlier this month after an investigation found evidence of an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. He spent two years in the full-time role at UM.

Whittingham played his college football at BYU before playing professionally from 1982-87. He served as a graduate assistant at his alma mater from 1985-86 before becoming Eastern Utah’s defensive coordinator in 1987.

In 1988, Whittingham joined the coaching staff at Idaho State and stayed with the program until 1994 when he arrived at Utah. After starting out as defensive line coach, he became the Utes’ defensive coordinator in 1995 and remained in that role until 2004. After Meyer’s departure for Florida in 2005, Whittingham took over as head coach.

However, after he stepped down as Utah’s coach, Whittingham made it clear he did not plan to retire. He compared his departure to entering the transfer portal while speaking with reporters last week.

“I’m a free agent. I’m in the transfer portal,” Whittingham said. “Like I said, I’m at peace and I did not want to be that guy that overstayed his welcome with people just saying, ‘Hey, when’s this guy gonna leave?’

“That was not my intention, ever. I hope I didn’t do that. I’m sure with some people, I did do that. But the timing to me, the timing is right.”

Michigan is currently making its final preparations for the Citrus Bowl after going 9-3 during the regular season. The Wolverines are set to take on Texas Dec. 31. Biff Poggi has been serving as the Wolverines’ interim head coach since Moore’s firing for cause.

Utah, meanwhile, is getting ready to play in the Las Vegas Bowl against Nebraska – also on New Year’s Day. The Utes already announced defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley will succeed Kyle Whittingham as head coach. In the initial announcement, Utah said Whittingham would coach in the bowl game.